Halotel, Vietnam invest in Tanzania’s digital education drive

Halotel Fibre Services Head in Dodoma, Steve Komu (right), explains ICT equipment usage to a student at Kiwanja cha Ndege Secondary School in Dodoma shortly after the company donated computers to support digital learning.

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Dodoma. Halotel Tanzania, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Tanzania, has donated computer equipment and refurbished an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory at Kiwanja cha Ndege Secondary School in Dodoma, in a move aimed at strengthening digital learning among students.

The handover, conducted on Saturday, June 20, 2026, forms part of Halotel’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme focused on expanding digital inclusion and improving access to modern learning tools in schools.

Speaking during the ceremony, Halotel Deputy Managing Director Tran Thuy Dung said the upgraded ICT lab is expected to benefit hundreds of students by providing improved access to computers and reliable internet connectivity for online learning.

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“We believe that access to technology is access to opportunity. This computer lab is not just a donation of equipment, but an investment in the future of these students and Tanzania’s digital transformation,” said Dung.

Vietnam Ambassador to Tanzania, Vũ Thanh Huyền, speaks during the handover ceremony of computers and related equipment to Kiwanja cha Ndege Secondary School in Dodoma. The donation is part of efforts to enhance digital learning and improve students’ access to ICT skills.

She added that the partnership with the Vietnamese Embassy reflects a shared commitment to supporting education and community development initiatives in Tanzania.

Kiwanja cha Ndege Secondary School Headmaster Daniel Mpagame expressed gratitude to Halotel and the Embassy of Vietnam, saying the facility will significantly improve students’ learning experience and digital literacy.

“This refurbished lab and internet access will greatly enhance our students’ ability to learn and gain more knowledge,” said Mpagame.

He noted that the support comes at a crucial time as schools continue to integrate technology into teaching and learning processes.

The project is part of Halotel’s broader efforts to promote digital inclusion across the country, with the company pledging to extend similar initiatives to other schools.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from Halotel, officials from the Embassy of Vietnam, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, government leaders, CCM representatives, school administrators, students, and members of the community.

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