Health minister directs investigation at Muhimbili over delayed specialist care complaints

Mwanza. The Minister for Health, Mohamed Mchengerwa, has directed the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Seif Shekalaghe, to immediately investigate and inspect inpatient services in the male wards at the Muhimbili National Hospital over complaints that patients are staying for long periods without seeing specialist doctors, with some reported deaths linked to delayed treatment.

Mchengerwa issued the directive on May 3, 2026, while opening a meeting of the ministry’s General Council of Staff in Mwanza.

He said the government had received complaints that some patients at Muhimbili were not being attended to promptly by specialist or consultant doctors, with some reportedly staying for months without being reviewed.

“For example at Muhimbili, in the inpatient department within the adult male wards, there are patients who have been admitted without seeing a specialist or consultant doctor. Some stay for months, and others have died,” he said.

He cited a case involving a patient who died after delayed treatment for high blood sugar levels.

“There was a patient who died because we did not attend to him in time. His sugar level was 27. If he had been attended to earlier, using proper communication and urgency, he could have survived,” he said.

The minister stressed that some deaths could be prevented if health workers improved communication, responded faster to patients, and strengthened service delivery.

“This unit must be inspected. I will also conduct a surprise visit at Muhimbili late at night. I will not announce when I am going,” he said.

He added that most of his hospital visits would be unannounced to ensure accountability.

“Tanzanians have high expectations of this government, and they have strong trust in the health sector. It is our duty to work with commitment,” he said.

Mchengerwa also referenced messages received through a public engagement platform, highlighting concerns raised by citizens about hospital services.

One message raised concerns about patients on oxygen support being unable to access radiology services such as X-ray and CT scans due to shortages of oxygen cylinders.

He questioned the report, asking whether oxygen cylinder shortages were indeed affecting service delivery.

Another message criticised staff accountability, stating that patients were being moved around without receiving timely care. The minister said the concerns would be investigated.

He further raised concerns about staffing during hospital outreach programmes, saying specialist shortages were affecting service delivery.