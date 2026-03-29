How floods claim lives of prominent businessman, family

Dodoma/Dar. The death of businessman and former CCM Parents’ Wing chairperson for Singida Region, Mr Yusuph Mwandami, along with his family, has sparked deep sadness, with many recalling his contributions during his lifetime.

Mr Mwandami died on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. in Mang’onyi Ward, Singida Region, after the vehicle he was travelling in with his wife, son, and driver was swept away by floodwaters, killing all on board.

The deaths were reported on Friday night, March 27, 2026, after news circulated on social media and was later confirmed by the police and close relatives.

By Saturday evening, March 28, 2026, the Singida Regional Fire and Rescue Force had recovered the bodies of two people, Mr Mwandami and his wife, while search efforts for the driver and his son, identified as Sabri, were ongoing.

Acting Regional Fire Commander, Ms Devotha Bigawa, said apart from Mr Mwandami’s body, which was found in rice fields in Bahi, the other recovered body was Luluwa Selemani, the deceased’s wife.

Speaking about the incident, a member of the CCM Regional Executive Committee in Singida, Mr Martine Lissu, said reports of heavy rain in the region had begun to reach him on Friday, March 27.

He said the rainfall coincided with the incident in which Mr Mwandami, his wife, and son drowned while returning from their daily activities.

According to the reports he received, Mr Lissu said Mr Mwandami and his family, returning from routine errands, encountered a bridge completely submerged in water.

He said all three, along with the driver, got out of the vehicle to assess the water depth and agreed there was a possibility of crossing.

“I was told his wife initially refused to get into the car, jokingly warning that if we did not go together, it could be dangerous. They agreed to board and started crossing the bridge,” he explained.

He said as they crossed, one of the tyres went off the bridge into a ditch, and when the driver tried to reverse, the bridge gave way further.

“From that point, Mr Mwandami struggled to open the door, but the water overwhelmed him, and eventually, all of them drowned,” he said.

He added that his wife was the first to recover, followed later by Mr Mwandami himself in Nsemembo Village, between Manyoni and Ikungi.

Recollections

Separately, Mr Lissu said the late Mwandami was originally from Mwanza but had spent most of his life in Singida, where he helped manage the Singida United Football Club during a challenging period.

He said Mr Mwandami made significant efforts to elevate Singida United FC, aiming to give Singida Region a prominent team, which eventually became Singida Black Star.

“It was remarkable because he was from Mwanza, but his major investment was in Singida,” he said.

He added that Mr Mwandami served as CCM Parents’ Wing chairperson for Singida Region from 2017 to 2022, a period when the wing achieved much.

“As chairperson, the parents’ wing began to resemble the youth wing. In 2020, he ran for regional chairmanship but did not succeed, though his name remained recognised by the CCM National Executive Committee,” said Mr Lissu.

The leader also noted that Mwandami had previously contested for CCM Singida regional chairmanship, but votes were insufficient.

Despite losing, he said Mr Mwandami did not complain and continued to show loyalty to the party.

Furthermore, he said last year, the deceased offered his house for temporary use by CCM officials during office renovations until repairs were complete.

“He loved CCM, sports, and community work. We have lost a very important person,” said Mr Lissu, currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Leadership in Education at the University of Dodoma (Udom).

A senior citizen in Singida, Kundya Rajab, said he was shocked by Mr Mwandami’s death as it was unexpected; the deceased had not been ill, and the event was sudden.

He recalled knowing Mr Mwandami from his early days as a small businessman until he became influential and one of the founders of the Singida Artisanal Miners’ Association.

“I know he was involved in Taarab music years ago and had a band. Later, he entered football, raising Singida United and even purchasing a bus for the team,” he said.

He also noted Mr Mwandami’s political involvement, having led the regional parents’ wing and contested for CCM regional leadership in recent years.

A close associate, Mr Idd Abdallah, described Mr Mwandami as a sociable person who had no ego and valued others.

Mr Abdallah said, aside from ordinary friendship, they were both leaders within CCM Singida, with many initiatives originating from Mwandami.

“He came to Singida as a small-scale miner, started the Miners’ Association with others, and helped Singida and its youth grow through mining. He loved Singida and invested fully,” said Mr Abdallah.

He added that through the entertainment sector, Mr Mwandami formed a Taarab group that became a model for the region, later daring to buy Singida United when the previous sponsor abandoned it.

“Remember, he bought the modern Singida United bus and ensured reliable transport. People respected and trusted him, and even our friends gained recognition through him,” he said.

Through politics, Mr Abdallah said the deceased built substantial personal wealth, especially as the regional parents’ chairman, and was credited with many major achievements using his money and influence.

“When we mourn him, we acknowledge his love for Singida, his investments, and some of his infrastructure remains a landmark benefiting the community and the party. This was Yusuf Mwandami,” he said.

Mr Abdallah, formerly a journalist and broadcaster at the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), called on CCM and the Singida government to accord Mr Mwandami proper respect, noting he was a man of action, not words.

Small-scale miner, Mr Maganga Maduhu, described Mr Mwandami as a leader who showed the way, particularly in achieving success through lawful work.

Mr Maduhu said he had known the deceased for over 19 years while working at one of his mining sites.

“The man who gave you my number was right. I’ve known him for a very long time, and even here in Katavi, his efforts are visible. I must participate in his funeral,” said Maduhu.

According to the miner, Mr Mwandami never had any personal problems or health issues until news of his death reached him.

Ms Asha Chuli, who worked at one of the late businessman’s enterprises, said during her two years and seven months there, she never had conflicts with him, saying he enjoyed joking.