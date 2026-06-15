India donates Sh30 million scientific books to boost Tanzania’s research capacity

Arusha. Tanzania’s drive to strengthen science, technology and innovation has received a boost after the Government of India donated 429 scientific books worth more than Sh30 million to the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST).

The donation, handed over at the weekend, 2026, is expected to enhance research, teaching and innovation at the institution as Tanzania positions itself for a knowledge-based economy under its long-term development agenda.

The books cover key fields including data science, engineering, information technology, artificial intelligence and industrial innovation, alongside selected works on Indian history and culture. They were jointly selected by Indian authorities and NM-AIST management.

The contribution was accompanied by a memorandum of understanding between NM-AIST and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras Zanzibar Campus, aimed at deepening academic and research cooperation between Tanzania and India.





India’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Bishwadib Dey, said the partnership reflects a long-term commitment to education as a driver of sustainable development, adding that it would support joint research and innovation targeting challenges such as climate change, digital transformation and food security.

NM-AIST Vice Chancellor Prof. Maulilio Kipanyula said the books come at a critical time as the institution expands its capacity in science and technology training.

He said the resources would improve the quality of education and strengthen research output, while also supporting innovation among students and researchers.

The partnership is also expected to facilitate joint research projects, academic exchanges and postgraduate training between the two institutions, further positioning Tanzania as a regional hub for scientific innovation.