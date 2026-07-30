International Swim Coach arrives to help raise Tanzania's swimming standards

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's efforts to build a stronger and more competitive swimming programme have received a significant boost following the arrival of internationally acclaimed American swimming coach Ben Lee, whose three-week training programme is expected to sharpen the skills of local swimmers, coaches and parents.

Lee, founder of the international coaching organisation RaceBetter, arrived in Dar es Salaam this week to lead the Tanzania Performance Development Series 2026, an initiative organised by Monti International School in partnership with RaceBetter and supported by the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA).

The programme, which runs from July 28 to August 14, is designed to strengthen swimming development in Tanzania by investing not only in athletes but also in coaches and parents, creating a sustainable pathway for long-term success.

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The National Sports Council (NSC) has welcomed the initiative, describing it as an important milestone in the country's efforts to improve performance in international swimming competitions.

Speaking during Lee's official welcome in Dar es Salaam, NSC Sports Officer, Petro Gallos praised Monti International School for bringing a coach of international calibre to Tanzania and urged local coaches and swimmers to seize the opportunity.

"This is a rare opportunity for our coaches and swimmers to learn from one of the world's experienced swimming coaches. We encourage everyone involved in the sport to participate fully and benefit from the knowledge and experience he brings," Gallos said.

Tanzania Swimming Association Technical Director, Amina Mfaume echoed the Council's sentiments, saying the programme will strengthen the technical capacity of local coaches while exposing them to internationally recognised coaching methods.

"The sessions will improve the effectiveness of our coaches and help us better monitor the development of our swimmers. Those who participate will witness firsthand how international coaches plan and deliver high-performance training programmes," she said.

Monti International School Director Fatma Fernandez said the initiative forms part of the school's long-term commitment to developing swimming in Tanzania and positioning the country as a regional centre of excellence for the sport.

She noted that the programme comes at a crucial time as Tanzania prepares for several regional and international competitions, including the upcoming CANA Zone 3 Championships, where approximately 40 Tanzanian swimmers are expected to represent the country.

"We are not simply preparing swimmers for the next competition. We are building a long-term development system that will enable Tanzania to produce athletes capable of competing successfully on the international stage. That requires investing in coaches, supporting parents and creating an environment where young athletes can thrive," Fernandez said.

She explained that the programme has been structured around three key components.

The first phase will focus on coach education through a three-day Coach Development Workshop from July 28 to 30. This will be followed by age-group swimming camps designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced swimmers, while a free Parent Education Series will equip families with practical knowledge on nutrition, recovery, confidence building and supporting young athletes.

Fernandez said all coaches registered with the Tanzania Swimming Association have been invited to attend the workshop free of charge, despite the considerable investment made by Monti International School to bring the international coach to Tanzania.

Training sessions will be conducted at the school's 25-metre competition-standard swimming pool in Mikocheni from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. each day.

For his part, Lee thanked Tanzanians for the warm welcome and said he was excited to work alongside local swimmers and coaches.

"My goal is not simply to produce faster swimmers. It is to help young people become more confident, capable and prepared for future success while empowering coaches with knowledge that will continue benefiting the sport long after this programme ends," he said.