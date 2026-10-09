IPU resolution urges inclusive governance, stronger accountability

Arusha. Parliamentarians from across the world have called for stronger inclusive governance, accountability and public participation in decision-making, warning that widening inequalities, conflicts and rapid technological change are creating growing challenges for public institutions.

The call is contained in the Arusha Communiqué on Good Governance and Community Empowerment, presented at the conclusion of the 153rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Arusha on October 9, 2026.

Tanzania’s parliamentary group chairperson at the IPU, Damas Ndumbaro, and Barrister Jahrat Adib Chowdhury presented the communiqué, taking turns to read its contents.

“We, parliamentarians gathered at the 153rd IPU Assembly in Arusha, reaffirm that good governance and community empowerment are mutually reinforcing and essential to building inclusive public institutions and promoting the welfare and development of peaceful societies,” the communiqué states.

It says effective, accountable, inclusive and transparent institutions enable people to exercise their rights and participate in decisions affecting their lives.

“Empowered communities, including marginalised and under-represented groups, contribute knowledge, lived experience and innovation that help institutions respond to people’s needs,” the document states.

The communiqué urges parliaments to ensure that community voices inform decisions at every level.

“Let us begin in communities and strengthen institutions when their voices inform decision-making at every level,” it states.

It says parliaments have a responsibility to bridge the gap between communities and institutions, in line with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 16 on peace, justice and strong institutions.

The communiqué warns that this responsibility has become increasingly urgent amid rapid technological change, violence and conflict, widening inequalities, setbacks in human rights and gender equality, and overlapping social, economic, climate and environmental challenges.

“Our priority must be to build inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all,” it states.

The document sets out four areas of action through which parliamentarians intend to address these challenges.

The first focuses on grounding parliamentary work in people’s lived realities through evidence-based decision-making.

“We will strengthen evidence-based decision-making by drawing on diverse sources of evidence, including scientific data, official statistics, local knowledge and people’s experiences,” the communiqué states.

Parliaments have also committed to assessing the differing effects of laws, policies and budgets on various groups, particularly women, young people and communities facing multiple forms of exclusion.

“We will integrate community perspectives into parliamentary work, develop innovative engagement approaches and demonstrate how public input informs action,” it states.

The communiqué further calls for action against the underlying causes of vulnerability, including discriminatory laws, unequal access to resources and services, and exclusionary social norms.

The second area concerns accountability, transparency and integrity.

“We will reinforce anti-corruption measures, standards of conduct and parliamentary oversight, working with audit institutions, local authorities and civil society, while making information about parliamentary decisions and public resources accessible,” the document states.

It also identifies civic education as a priority, calling for stronger public understanding of democracy, rights and responsibilities, participation from an early age and support for community leaders.

“We will promote accurate, responsible and evidence-based communication, media and information literacy, and resilience to misinformation and disinformation,” the communiqué states.

In fragile, conflict and crisis settings, it says responses should be guided by local realities and involve affected communities.

“Recognising their contribution to recovery, peace-building and social cohesion” is central to the approach outlined in the document.

The third area seeks to make parliaments more open and inclusive by addressing barriers that prevent women, young people, persons with disabilities and other under-represented groups from participating in public affairs.

“We will identify and address barriers to the representation and participation of women, young people, persons with disabilities and other under-represented groups,” the communiqué states.

It also calls for parliamentarians and parliamentary staff to improve their skills in dialogue, mediation and partnership-building, maintain engagement with communities and improve outreach to remote and underserved populations.

On technology, the communiqué supports the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital systems to expand public participation and access to information.

“We will also explore the responsible use of artificial intelligence and other digital technologies to enhance public participation and access to information,” it states.

However, the document cautions that the digital divide, bias, misinformation and human rights risks require appropriate safeguards and oversight.

These measures should include data protection and respect for national data sovereignty, according to the communiqué.

The fourth area focuses on long-term planning and responsibility towards future generations.

“We will promote impact assessments and the systematic consideration of future generations in legislation, budgeting and oversight,” the document states.

It also calls for stronger cooperation among parliaments to exchange experience and learn from approaches that have proved effective in community engagement and good governance.

“We will strengthen parliamentary cooperation and peer learning to share effective approaches to community engagement and good governance,” the communiqué states.

The parliamentarians expressed gratitude to Tanzania’s Parliament for hosting the assembly in Arusha and pledged to take the document back to their respective legislatures.