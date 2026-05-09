Kagera to be connected to National Grid, contractor given 24 months

Kagera. The Minister for Energy, Dr Deogratius Ndejembi, has on Saturday, May 9, 2026, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a 220-kilovolt electricity transmission line from Benaco to Kyaka in Kagera Region.

Speaking in Ngara District, Kagera Region, Dr Ndejembi directed the contractor implementing the project to complete it within 24 months, in line with the contract agreement.

He said the government expects Kagera Region to be fully connected to the National Grid within that period, a move he said will end long-standing power interruptions.

“What we expect is that within 24 months Kagera Region will be connected to the National Grid and the electricity challenges raised by the MP for Ngara will become history,” said Dr Ndejembi.

The project involves the construction of a transmission line from Benaco to Kyaka, as well as a substation at Benaco, aimed at improving reliable electricity supply in Kagera Region.

Dr Ndejembi said the region has for a long time depended on electricity from neighbouring countries, but the new project will link it directly to the National Grid, thereby improving reliability and boosting economic and social activities.

He said the government will continue to closely supervise the implementation of energy projects to ensure citizens receive reliable electricity services.

In addition, he directed the Managing Director of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) to ensure that a high-capacity transformer is procured within one month to ease power challenges in Ngara District while awaiting completion of the project.

“The people of Ngara want reliable electricity without interruptions. I direct you to ensure a new high-capacity transformer is obtained within one month,” he said.

He added that implementation of the project is expected to create jobs for citizens and boost investment as well as sectors such as agriculture, fishing, livestock and industry in the Lake Zone.