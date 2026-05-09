Kapinga urges TBS to use resources prudently as agency receives 11 new vehicles

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, has directed the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to safeguard and properly manage its institutional resources in a move aimed at improving service delivery to the public.

Ms Kapinga issued the directive on May 8, 2026, in Dar es Salaam during the handover of 11 new vehicles to TBS, stressing that the fleet must be used strictly for official duties to strengthen the agency’s operational effectiveness.

She said the quality of services provided by any institution depends on a conducive working environment and the efficiency of staff in carrying out their daily responsibilities.

“The quality we speak of is built on efficiency at work. To achieve that efficiency, we must create an environment that enables staff to work professionally and productively, ultimately attaining the institution’s core objective of ensuring quality,” said Ms Kapinga.

The minister also thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing to support the ministry and its institutions through budget allocations and funding that enable them to execute their responsibilities more effectively.

On her part, TBS Director General Dr Ashura Katunzi said the new vehicles will boost efficiency and ease the bureau’s operations in enforcing standards across the country.

TBS Director General Dr Ashura Katunzi