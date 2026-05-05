KCB Bank backs Tanzania–Kenya trade push as leaders deepen integration agenda

Dar es Salaam. KCB Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening trade and investment flows between Tanzania and Kenya, positioning itself as a key financial bridge in efforts to deepen regional economic integration.

The bank’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Paul Russo, said the lender is stepping up its role in facilitating cross-border commerce, as both countries seek to unlock new opportunities for businesses and investors.

“Our participation underscores KCB’s commitment to being a trusted partner in fostering regional development and economic cohesion,” Mr Russo said during the Tanzania–Kenya Business Forum held in Dar es Salaam.

The high-level forum was officiated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, who reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting economic cooperation.

In a significant move, the two leaders announced plans to merge the business councils of the two countries into a unified platform aimed at accelerating trade integration and private sector collaboration.

Trade as a growth engine

KCB Bank said it will anchor its regional strategy on three key pillars: expanding trade finance solutions, supporting corporate and infrastructure investments, and delivering integrated financial services across East Africa.

Through trade finance, the bank aims to simplify cross-border transactions, making it easier for businesses to move goods and services between the two countries. Its corporate banking arm will focus on financing large-scale industrial and infrastructure projects, while integrated solutions are expected to provide seamless banking services for clients operating across borders.

Analysts say such interventions are critical in addressing persistent barriers to intra-regional trade, including financing gaps and operational inefficiencies.

Untapped opportunities

Discussions at the forum also highlighted significant untapped trade potential between Tanzania and Kenya, with stakeholders calling for stronger government support to unlock private sector participation.

Key priorities identified included developing a long-term trade roadmap, strengthening business partnerships, and leveraging opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The AfCFTA framework is expected to play a central role in expanding market access and boosting intra-African trade, particularly for East African economies with strong historical and commercial ties.

Looking ahead

Building on the momentum from the Dar es Salaam meeting, organisers confirmed that the Tanzania–Kenya Business Forum will move to Nairobi in 2027, marking the next phase of engagement between policymakers and the private sector.

For KCB Bank, the initiative represents both a strategic opportunity and a long-term commitment to shaping East Africa’s economic future.

“As regional integration gathers pace, financial institutions will play an increasingly important role in connecting markets and enabling growth,” Mr Russo said.