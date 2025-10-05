KCRI, traditional healers partner in early breast cancer spotting initiative

Moshi. The Kilimanjaro Christian Research Institute (KCRI), part of Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC), is collaborating with traditional healers through research initiatives to identify and refer breast cancer patients at early stages.

Speaking on the initiative on Friday, October 3, 2025, KCRI researcher, Dr Elizabeth Msoka, said the move follows findings showing many breast cancer patients delay hospital treatment, relying instead on traditional medicine.

“This delay arises because some patients first seek care from traditional healers. This has been a major challenge, as when they eventually come to hospitals, the cancer has often spread, making treatment harder,” said Dr Msoka.

She said the collaboration aims to empower traditional healers to recognise early signs of breast cancer and encourage patients to visit hospitals for timely diagnosis and treatment.

Dr Msoka added that the campaign forms part of KCRI and KCMC’s efforts to strengthen the fight against cancer and boost community awareness on the importance of early detection.

She revealed training has already been provided to six traditional healers, who, over six months, from December last year to June this year, have referred more than 65 breast cancer patients to the hospital.

“Traditional healers are often the first point of contact for many patients before they seek hospital treatment. Therefore, both traditional and modern medicine practitioners have a significant role in ensuring patients come early,” said Dr Msoka.

She explained: “We decided it was important to understand traditional healers’ awareness of breast cancer, so we conducted qualitative research involving interviews, focus groups, and observations to examine their knowledge, experience, and practices in serving these patients.”

Dr Msoka said traditional healers refer about 49.8 percent of their patients to hospitals, despite generally low awareness about cancer.

“After educating them, we conducted a six-month follow-up. Starting in December last year, by February 2025, we had 22 patients referred to hospitals by these healers. By June, more than 65 patients had been referred,” she said.

She added that about 70 percent of patients arriving at KCMC come at advanced stages (three and four), greatly reducing the chances of successful treatment.

“What we observe at KCMC is that most cancer patients arrive late, at stages three and four. In 2021 and 2022, over 70 percent of patients treated came at these advanced stages, making treatment more difficult due to delays,” she said.

Meanwhile, KCRI Director, Prof Blandina Mmbaga, said, as community awareness of the disease remains low, they are exploring ways to ensure every woman who comes to the hospital and has never had a breast examination receives a full-body screening.

“Now, we wish that every woman who comes to the hospital, if she has never had her breasts examined, should have a full-body check-up as part of care,” said Prof Mmbaga.