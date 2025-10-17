Kikwete attends Raila Odinga’s state funeral at Nyayo Stadium

Dar es Salaam. Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete was received with full ceremonial honours at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi this morning as Kenya prepared to bid farewell to veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi officially welcomed Mr Kikwete, who joined a long list of dignitaries from across Africa and beyond attending the solemn event.

The ceremony, led by President William Ruto, drew thousands of mourners from all walks of life, reflecting the late Odinga’s towering influence on Kenya’s political and democratic journey.

Odinga, 80, who died in India while undergoing treatment, was accorded full state honours. His coffin, draped in the national flag, was escorted by a military procession from Parliament to Nyayo Stadium, where hymns, prayers and tributes were delivered by family, national leaders and international guests.

Mr Kikwete’s presence underscored the strong historical ties between Kenya and Tanzania, and the deep regional respect Odinga commanded. Throughout his career, he maintained close relations with Tanzanian leaders, often recalling how he once travelled on a Tanzanian passport in his youth.

The ceremony unfolded under tight security following earlier crowd surges during public viewings at Kasarani Stadium. Despite the heightened alert, the mood at Nyayo was one of unity and reverence, with mourners waving flags, singing liberation songs and holding olive branches as the cortege arrived.

President Ruto described Odinga as “a patriot who dedicated his life to the service of the nation and to the dream of a just, democratic Kenya.”

The national mourning continues, with Odinga’s body expected to be flown to his rural home in Siaya County for final burial rites.