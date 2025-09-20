Kilimanjaro Ice Shrinks: EU diplomats highlight urgent protection needs

Moshi. Twelve ambassadors from European Union (EU) member states have visited Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA), urging deliberate efforts to preserve the mountain’s ice cap, which continues to shrink due to climate change.

Speaking at the Marangu gate on Friday, September 19, 2025, at the conclusion of their three-day visit, Finland’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Theresa Zitting, said the ice cap’s reduction could significantly affect the environment, tourism, and the livelihoods of communities dependent on the mountain’s resources.

She added that the shrinking ice is a clear indication of global climate change and stressed the need for joint action to save it.

“It is saddening to witness how the ice is disappearing and how this is expected to affect water flows and ecological systems in the lower areas of the mountain. This problem is not unique to Tanzania; even in Finland, we are experiencing temperature changes,” said Ms Zitting.

She noted that 60,000 tourists visit Kilimanjaro National Park annually, many from EU member states.

EU Ambassador to Tanzania, Christine Grau, addresses the media during the visit of 12 ambassadors from EU member states to Kilimanjaro National Park (KINAPA) on Friday, September 20, 2025. PHOTO | FLORAH TEMBA

EU Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Christine Grau, said the bloc is committed to strengthening cooperation with Tanzania through Green Deal policies aimed at achieving net-zero carbon emissions and fulfilling the Paris Agreement goals.

Kinapa senior conservation officer and head of tourism Unit, Mr Stephen Moshy, said the ambassadors’ visit provided an opportunity to showcase the park’s attractions, ongoing tourism activities, and its contributions to surrounding communities.

“The visit is important for promoting tourism and raising international awareness about the park. We discussed challenges, including mountain toilet technology that does not meet current needs,” he said, noting that they expressed willingness to collaborate with us to improve the infrastructure.

“Their visit is significant because they represent 12 countries; when they return to their respective countries, we believe it will generate greater interest and boost tourist numbers,” added Mr Moshy.

Kilimanjaro National Park acting director, Mr Amri Mtekanga, said the visitors learned about tourism, ecology, and environmental management, emphasising the need for strengthened joint efforts to combat climate change.