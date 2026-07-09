How new initiative will empower Tanzania’s rising entrepreneurs

Dar es Salaam. For many entrepreneurs in Tanzania, the search for growth often begins with one question: Where can I get capital?

But money alone may not be enough.

A business that cannot keep reliable records, price its products properly, find customers consistently or meet basic regulatory requirements can struggle even after receiving financing.

For many small enterprises, the challenge is therefore not simply access to money, but the ability to manage it and turn it into sustainable growth.

It is this gap that a new business training initiative, targeting entrepreneurs across six regions, is seeking to address.

The Small Business Seminar Series, organised by Coprosperity Fund, an East African investment and mentorship firm based in Zanzibar, will begin in Dar es Salaam on July 25 before moving to Zanzibar, Morogoro, Dodoma, Arusha and Mwanza through December. Interested candidates can register at coprosperityfund.com

The programme will focus on four areas that often determine whether a small business survives or scales: sales, access to finance, legal compliance and digital marketing.

Coprosperity Fund Managing Partner, Antony Adolf, says the thinking behind the initiative is that entrepreneurs need more than financing to build businesses capable of lasting and creating jobs.

“Many entrepreneurs start businesses with strong ideas and a determination to succeed, but they often have to learn critical business skills through trial and error. That can be costly,” Mr Adolf said.

“Practical training can help an entrepreneur understand how to find customers, manage cash flow, keep proper records and build a business that is ready for financing.

Capital is important, but without the right systems and knowledge, capital alone may not produce sustainable growth.”

The potential impact of such training lies in whether it can help entrepreneurs move from running businesses largely on instinct to making decisions based on records, planning and a clearer understanding of their markets.

Access to finance illustrates the challenge. Small business owners frequently identify lack of funding as their biggest obstacle.

Yet many enterprises seeking loans or investment struggle to demonstrate how much they earn, where their money goes or whether they can comfortably repay financing.

The seminar series plans to address this through training in cash-flow management, record-keeping and preparation for loans, grants and potential investors.

Participants are expected to develop basic funding checklists and outlines for lender-ready business dossiers.

Better records could have an impact beyond loan applications. They can help entrepreneurs identify profitable products, control costs and make informed decisions about expansion.

Sales will be another area of focus. Many small enterprises are built around a product, service or technical skill but lack a deliberate system for finding and retaining customers.

The training will cover prospecting, pricing, building sales pipelines and closing deals.

These are skills that could help businesses reduce their dependence on irregular customers and build more predictable revenue.

Legal structure and compliance are another potential barrier to growth. Many small businesses operate informally or have limited understanding of registration, contracts, taxation and intellectual property.

While formalisation can create opportunities to access larger clients, finance and investment, entrepreneurs can also be discouraged by the perceived cost and complexity of compliance.

The seminars are expected to help participants assess the legal structures that best fit their businesses and develop practical compliance roadmaps.

Digital marketing completes the four areas of focus.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp Business have reduced the cost of reaching customers. But an online presence does not automatically translate into revenue.

The programme will train entrepreneurs in content planning, low-budget advertising and the use of analytics to measure what works. Participants are expected to develop 30-day content plans and frameworks for testing digital advertising.

The initiative is targeting early-stage founders, established small businesses seeking to scale, informal traders considering formalisation and enterprises led by young people and women.

It will also cover sectors including retail, services, agribusiness, creative industries and light manufacturing.

The organisers say the emphasis will be on giving participants practical tools they can continue using after the sessions, rather than limiting the programme to general business theory.

Entrepreneurs are expected to leave with a more structured approach to selling, including a sales playbook, tailored customer offers and follow-up scripts designed to help them turn potential leads into actual business.

On the financial side, participants will be introduced to a basic toolkit that includes a cash-flow sheet, a funding checklist and an outline of the information needed to prepare a lender-ready business dossier.

The aim is to help small firms better understand their financial position and improve their ability to approach banks, investors and other sources of financing.

The programme will also help business owners assess the legal structures that best suit their enterprises and develop a roadmap for meeting registration, contractual, tax and other compliance requirements.

In digital marketing, participants are expected to develop a 30-day social media content plan and a framework for testing online advertising rather than spending money on digital campaigns without a clear way of measuring results.

The practical approach will begin before participants enter the training room. Entrepreneurs will be encouraged to bring a brief summary of their businesses, their latest sales or expense records - even where these consist only of basic notes - as well as links to their social media pages and specific questions about the challenges they are facing.

This could allow trainers to work with actual business information rather than hypothetical case studies, giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to examine weaknesses in their sales, finances and digital presence.

Registration will open two weeks before each regional event, with participation limited to maintain more interactive sessions.

The Dar es Salaam launch will also include one-on-one clinics, where selected entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to receive more individualised feedback on their businesses.

For the programme, the important question will be whether these tools remain in use once participants return to their businesses.

A cash-flow sheet has little value if it is not regularly updated, just as a social media plan will have limited impact if businesses do not measure whether online activity is generating customers and sales.

The potential impact of the training will therefore depend not only on what entrepreneurs learn during the sessions, but on whether the practical tools they take away become part of how they run and grow their businesses.

For Tanzania, improving the capabilities of small businesses could have implications beyond the individual entrepreneurs who attend the sessions.

Stronger enterprises are more likely to survive, expand their customer base, enter formal markets and create jobs.

But the real measure of the initiative will come after the training rooms have emptied.

One-off seminars can generate enthusiasm without necessarily changing business performance.

The longer-term value of the programme will therefore depend on whether participants apply what they learn, and whether improvements can eventually be seen in stronger sales, better financial records, increased formalisation and greater access to finance.

For Mr Adolf, this is ultimately the gap the programme hopes to address.

“The objective is not simply to bring entrepreneurs into a room for a day,” he said.

“The value will be in whether they leave with practical tools they can use immediately to improve how they run their businesses.

When small enterprises become stronger, they are better positioned to grow, employ more people and contribute more meaningfully to the economy.”