Library opens for 737 pupils in Monduli

Monduli. A modern library has been opened at Lendikinya Primary School in Monduli District, providing 737 pupils from the Maasai pastoralist community with improved access to books and learning resources.

The facility was built by the non-governmental organisation From Hearts 2 Hands through its founder, Dr Briana Greene.

Launching the project, Monduli Monduli District Commissioner Gloriana Kimath praised the organisation for supporting education and said partnerships between the government and development organisations continued to improve social services.

She urged the school and the community to make full use of the library by fostering a reading culture among pupils.

"The library is a model project that has added significant value to education in Monduli," she said.

Ms Kimath also called on parents to encourage reading at home and urged Maasai families to give girls equal access to education.

"We should not deny girls their education through female genital mutilation, child marriage or other harmful practices," she said.

Dr Greene said the organisation first supported the school by constructing a water storage tank before expanding its assistance through the library project.

"Education is the foundation of every community's development. We want children at Lendikinya to enjoy the same opportunities as children elsewhere," she said.

She encouraged parents to keep all children, especially girls, in school and urged pupils to take good care of the library.

Lendikinya Primary School head teacher Solomon Godfrey said the school, established in 1977, has 737 pupils—331 boys and 406 girls—and eight teachers.

He said the library is equipped with books, computers, furniture, sports equipment, musical instruments and art materials, and is expected to strengthen reading habits, improve the learning environment and raise academic performance beyond the school's 86.02 percent pass rate recorded in 2025.