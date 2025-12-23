Life skills training boosts youth self-reliance in Mara

Serengeti. More than 100 youths from 22 villages in Serengeti and Bunda districts, Mara Region, have undergone life skills training aimed at empowering them to overcome life challenges and grow into responsible and self-reliant citizens.

The beneficiaries are secondary school students sponsored by Grumeti Fund, which organised the training as part of its broader efforts to equip young people with practical skills to combat poverty and unemployment.

Speaking in Serengeti on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Grumeti Fund’s Education Officer in the Community Development Department, Ms Elizabeth Magoto, said the training focused on self-awareness, entrepreneurship, technology, effective communication and financial management.

She said the initiative was designed to complement classroom education by preparing students for real-life challenges beyond school.

“These students receive educational sponsorship from the organisation, so we felt it was important not to stop at academic support alone, but to go further and equip them with life skills that will help them in the future,” she said.

Meanwhile, the organisation’s Development Department Project Officer, Mr Philip Kitasho, urged the trainees to apply the knowledge gained by starting small income-generating projects, particularly during school holidays, to reduce dependence on their parents.

Some of the trainees expressed appreciation to Grumeti Fund for the training, pledging to put the skills into practice and serve as agents of positive change in their communities.

One trainee called for similar programmes to reach more young people, noting that many youths struggle after completing their studies due to a lack of practical skills.

“With life skills training, a young person can start a project and earn a living instead of waiting for formal employment,” the trainee said.