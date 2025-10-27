Malecela urges Tanzanians to safeguard peace ahead of polls

Same. As Tanzanians prepare to head to the polls on Wednesday in another historic general election, Retired Prime Minister and First President John Malecela has called on citizens to uphold peace and unity before, during and after voting.

On that day, Tanzanians from the Mainland and Zanzibar will vote for the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Vice President, the President of Zanzibar, Members of Parliament and members of the Zanzibar House of Representatives.

As in past elections, this year’s campaign season has been marked by political tension and intense online debate. Ahead of the 2025 polls, there have been reports of planned demonstrations on Election Day, while others are mobilising citizens to vote.

Competing slogans such as “October We Tick” and “October We Leave” have flooded social media, prompting government, religious and civic leaders to stress the importance of maintaining peace.

The Police Force has warned it will curb any form of crime or disturbance on Election Day.

Speaking to elders from Same District, Mr Malecela said no treasure in the world is more valuable than peace.

“There is nothing more valuable in any nation than peace. It determines the country’s development and the welfare of families,” he said. “Some people are trying to drive us into conflict and chaos, but Tanzanians and their government have always rejected such efforts.”

He also urged citizens to continue placing their trust in CCM presidential candidate Samia Suluhu Hassan, citing progress in the economy and development projects under her leadership. President Samia was endorsed by the CCM National Congress to seek re-election with Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi as her running mate.

The 2025 General Election features 18 political parties and 17 presidential candidates, including Samia and Dr Nchimbi (CCM), Salum Jumaa Mwalimu and Devotha Minja (Chaumma), Yustas Rwamugira and Amana Suleiman Mzee (TLP), Abdul Mluya and Sadoun Abrahman Khatib (DP) and Saum Hussein Rashid and Juma Khamisi Faki (UDP), among others.

Mr Malecela said that since before Tanganyika’s independence and the birth of Tanzania, peace had always been the nation’s greatest priority. He urged both citizens and security organs to protect it, condemning individuals promoting voter apathy or planning election-day protests.

“On election day, I urge family heads to wake up early and take their families to vote first. By doing so, we fulfil a key civic duty that helps sustain peace,” he said.

“Your right to be governed lies in electing your leaders. Any Tanzanian who fails to vote has not done justice to their country.”

Why Samia deserves recognition

Mr Malecela praised President Samia’s leadership, describing the progress under her tenure as inspiring. He highlighted major projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Dar es Salaam.

He also commended the expansion of tarmacked roads linking regions, construction of health centres and schools and agricultural transformation through subsidies including improved seeds and modern tools.

At 91, Mr Malecela recalled his tenure as Prime Minister under the late President Ali Hassan Mwinyi, when the country transitioned to a multiparty system.

“If you get the chance, travel to Dar es Salaam, take the SGR to Dodoma, then return to Same by bus and you will see how much Tanzania has transformed,” he said.

He said the 2,115-megawatt JNHPP project had turned part of the Rufiji River basin into a vast water body, a source of national pride. On the BRT system, he acknowledged challenges but noted government efforts to improve urban transport.

“Recently, some hooligans threw stones at BRT buses. Such behaviour is destructive, not constructive,” he said.

He also highlighted improvements in healthcare, noting that Same East Constituency now has more than four health centres compared to one previously.

“When we speak of these achievements, it doesn’t mean President Samia has solved all problems. It means we should appreciate and honour her efforts,” he said.

He called on citizens to act, saying:

“The election is near. Let every Tanzanian sing one song: ‘On October 29, what are we doing?’ And the answer should be, ‘We’re ticking.’”

Addressing youth unemployment

Mr Malecela said unemployment is a global challenge, affecting developed and developing nations alike.

“Even in the UK and the US, young people face the same challenge. Here in Africa, it’s similar, only the scale differs,” he said, urging youth to be patient and value progress.

He added that Tanzania has made significant strides in development:

“We’ve come a long way from deep poverty. Today, development is visible. Did we once have buses with toilets? No. Today we do — that’s progress we should celebrate.”

The next five years

Mr Malecela said Tanzanians’ first duty is to elect the President and MPs, preferably from CCM.

“Once elected, the President will outline her priorities for the first 100 days. She has toured the country listening to citizens’ concerns. We must give her room to lead,” he said.

He predicted that Tanzania will make major strides over the next five years:

“God has blessed us with vast resources. Every region now has gold deposits. Gold has strengthened our economy. In five years, Tanzania will have advanced further than many of our neighbours.”