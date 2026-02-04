Man gets 14 months for unintentionally killing infant son

Arusha. The High Court of Tanzania, Musoma Sub-Registry, has sentenced Saguda Sanga to 14 months in prison after finding him guilty of the involuntary manslaughter of his nine-month-old son, Baraka Saguda.

The offence was said to have occurred on November 23, 2024, in Mwibagi Village, Butiama District, Mara Region, when the accused kicked the child in the head during a domestic dispute with his wife over claims that she had lied about being sick.

It was alleged that while assaulting his wife with a stick, he kicked her, causing the baby she was carrying to fall onto a soda crate stored in the room.

It was further stated that when his wife attempted to assist their child, the accused pushed her away.

Saguda admitted to causing his son’s death without intent, and following his guilty plea, the court convicted him of involuntary manslaughter under Sections 195 and 198 of the Penal Code.

The sentence was delivered on Monday, February 2, 2026, by Justice Kamazima Kafanabo, who said that although the accused did not intend to kill his son, the circumstances of the case revealed unacceptable acts of domestic violence.

The court heard that after the incident, the accused left home between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. without assisting the child or reporting the matter to authorities, and upon his return, he found the child dead.

It was alleged that after discovering his son’s death, Saguda asked his relatives to conceal the truth and claim that the child died from convulsions, a move the court said demonstrated a lack of remorse.

The prosecution urged the court to impose a harsh sentence as a deterrent to society against taking the law into one’s own hands and perpetuating domestic violence, arguing that the accused’s actions amounted to gross negligence and family abuse, resulting in the death of an innocent infant.

On the defence side, lawyers requested a lenient sentence or release, arguing that Saguda was a first-time offender who pleaded guilty at an early stage, thereby saving the court time and resources.

They told the court that he has two wives and nine children who depend on him, that he had already suffered the pain of losing his child, and that he had been in custody for more than 14 months since November 2024, which should be taken into account as part of his punishment.

Court’s decision

In its ruling, the court noted that the penalty for involuntary manslaughter can extend to life imprisonment but is not mandatory. That sentencing depends on the circumstances of each case.

Justice Kafanabo said court records showed that the accused assaulted the deceased’s mother twice that day, and when the child fell onto the soda crates, he showed no remorse, making no effort to help either the baby or his wife.

He said that based on the facts, it was clear that the accused assaulted the child by kicking him, and that his intention was not to kill his son but to beat his wife.

Nevertheless, the entire incident demonstrated unacceptable cruelty toward close family members.

“This court, after considering the aggravating and mitigating factors outlined above, places this case in the category of mid-level involuntary manslaughter, and under the circumstances, a custodial sentence of five years would have been appropriate.