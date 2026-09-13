Man rescued after scaling church roof, self-harming during service in Tanzania

Moshi. An unidentified man climbed a church roof and began cutting himself with a knife while threatening to jump from the multi-storey building.

The incident happened today, Sunday, September 13, 2026, at the River of Joy Church, Calvary Assemblies of God, led by Apostle Boniface Mwamposa, on Rengua Street, Mawenzi Ward, Moshi Urban, Kilimanjaro Region, mid-service.

It forced church leaders to halt proceedings and seek help from the Police and Fire and Rescue Forces, who arrived and safely brought the man down.

An external view of the church area and neighbouring buildings where the Fire and Rescue Force vehicle arrived to rescue the man. PHOTO | JESSE TUNUKA

Speaking afterwards, Sergeant Major Martin Fluko of the Moshi Urban Fire and Rescue Force said they received a tip-off from Inspector Ali around 9:00 am regarding a man threatening to jump.

He stated that upon arrival, they found the man lying on corrugated iron sheets and engaged him in dialogue to persuade him to descend safely.

“I introduced myself, telling him I am a firefighter, here to give you help,” said Mr Fluko, noting the man listened and agreed to climb down, where officers assisted him without force.

Mr Fluko stated initial talks revealed family issues, while his identity remains unknown.

He added that fire and police forces will collaborate on further investigations once he calms down.

Fire and Rescue Force officers place the unidentified man into a police vehicle after safely bringing him down from the roof of the River of Joy Church in Moshi town today, September 13, 2026. During an ongoing service. He climbed the building and began cutting himself with a knife. PHOTO | JESSE TUNUKA

A witness, Mr John Swai, who had arrived for anointing oil, met him outside, asking for prayers.

According to Mr Swai, the man claimed he faced grave issues, having eaten human flesh and drunk blood for over 20 years, and begged for prayers to stop.

“Sir, I have eaten human flesh for over 20 years, drunk blood too. But I fell; I am the witch who fell at Mto wa Mbu, Arusha, during Mwamposa service. Now pray for me to stop,” Mr Swai quoted him as saying.

Mr Swai said after talking, the man entered the church compound, evaded him, scaled the building, and began cutting himself while licking his blood.

“He began cutting. Whenever approached, he threatened us, cutting and licking blood. Nobody could help, so I sought police and fire help,” he said.

He added that the man spoke and sang in Sukuma, making bizarre statements including calling himself “chief of spirits.”

Assistant Pastor Elia Mwambamba of River of Joy Church said he was conducting the service when alerted by elders.

Leaders sought police intervention, and firefighters arrived to bring him down safely.

“I thank God he was removed and handed to police. No one was harmed here at church,” he said.

Mr Mwambamba knew no reason for his arrival and could not confirm Mr Swai's claims.