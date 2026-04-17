Mbeya City’s high line backfires in 6-0 thrashing by Yanga

Dar es Salaam. A crushing 6-0 defeat suffered by Mbeya City at the hands of Young Africans SC has raised fresh concerns among football stakeholders over the team’s competitiveness this season.

Football analyst Hans Rafael told The Citizen that Mbeya City displayed glaring defensive weaknesses from the opening minutes, failing to organise their backline and leaving exploitable gaps that Yanga capitalised on.

According to Rafael, Mbeya City made a critical tactical error by deploying a high defensive line without applying pressure on Yanga’s passers, allowing long balls to easily penetrate behind their defence.

Related Football Yanga claim third Mapinduzi Cup title with shootout win over Azam

“They lacked cohesion at the back. Their lines were breaking too easily, giving the opponent space to penetrate through the middle without resistance,” he said.

He further pointed to individual errors that significantly contributed to the team’s collapse, particularly poor communication between defenders and the goalkeeper during aerial duels and second balls, which resulted in avoidable goals.

In midfield, Mbeya City were outclassed in both pace and technical ability, with Yanga’s trio of Pacome Zouzoua, Max Nzengeli and Allan Okello dictating the tempo through accurate passing and effective ball control.

“They were losing possession too easily and slow in transition. This left their defenders exposed to quick counterattacks with little support,” Rafael added.

The heavy defeat also appeared to take a psychological toll on Mbeya City players. After conceding the fourth goal, the team visibly lost morale and intensity.

“After the fourth goal, they looked like they had given up. That’s when you realise the team has mentally collapsed and the opponent takes full control,” he noted.

The result leaves Mbeya City in 13th place on the league table with 17 points from 19 matches, underlining the scale of the challenge they face to turn their season around.