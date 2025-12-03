Tanzania’s DPP drops treason charges, releases cosmetics entrepreneur ‘Niffer’ and Mika Lucas Chaval

Dar es Salaam. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Tanzania has officially dropped treason charges and ordered the release of cosmetics entrepreneur Jenifer Jovin (26), popularly known as Niffer, alongside Mika Lucas Chavala.

The decision was handed down on December 3, 2025 by Senior Resident Magistrate Aaron Lyamuya, following a submission by State Attorney Titus Aron, who informed the court that the DPP had no intention of pursuing the case further.

The withdrawal pertains to investigation case number 26388/2025 under Section 92(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act, Chapter 20, Revised Edition 2023.

“The court agrees with the request from the prosecution as submitted; therefore, I hereby release the two accused persons,” declared Magistrate Lyamuya.