Gamondi recalls Samatta, reinstates Kibu in Afcon provisional squad

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national team captain Mbwana Samatta, who features for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre AC, has been named in the Taifa Stars provisional squad ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals scheduled for December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 in Morocco.

Samatta, who had missed several previous call-ups due to unavoidable reasons, makes a highly anticipated return as interim head coach Miguel Gamondi unveiled a 53-man provisional squad.

His inclusion comes as a major boost for the national side, which is preparing for its most important continental outing in recent years.

Also returning to the fold is Kibu Dennis (Simba SC), who missed the team’s recent assignments. Gamondi’s decision to reinstate the forward highlights his commitment to strengthening the attacking department as Tanzania targets an improved performance at the finals.

The provisional list features a strong blend of seasoned campaigners, rising domestic talents and foreign-based stars plying their trade across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The full provisional squad includes Hussein Masalanga (Singida Black Star), Yakoub Suleiman (Simba SC), Yona Amosi (Pamba Jiji FC), Zuberi Foba (Azam FC), Haji Mnoga (Salford City, England), Iddi Selemani (Azam FC) and Ibrahim Abdulla who plays for Young Africans(Yanga).

Also in the list are Dickson Job (Yanga), Feisal Salum (Azam FC), Cyprian Kachero (Whitecaps FC, Canada), Ahmed Pipino (KMC FC), Abdul Suleiman (Azam FC), Morice Abraham (Simba), Pascal Misombo (Azam FC), Wilson Nangu (Simba SC), Mohamed Hussein (Yanga), Lusajo Mwaikenda (Azam FC), Mkurim Abdallah (Singida Black Star) and Nassor Saadun (Azam FC).

Also in the list are Elias Lawi (Azam FC), Yusuph Kagoma, Shomari Kapombe, Vedastus Masine (Simba), Mudathir Yahya (Yanga), Saimon Msuva (Al-Talab AC, Iraq), Athumani Makambo (Coastal Union),.

The right-hand section of the squad features international profiles such as Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga), Novatus Miroshi (Göztepe FC, Turkey), Tarryn Allarakhia (Rochdale AFC, England), Charles Mkomwa (Floriana FC, Malta), Iddi Kipagwile (Dodoma Jiji), Vitalis Mayanga (Mbeya City), Khalid Habibu (Singida Black Star), Edwin Balua (En Paralimnio, Cyprus) and Miano Danilo (FK Panevezys, Lithuania).

The list also includes Alphonce Mabula (FC Shamakhi, Azerbaijan), Abdukarim Kiswanya (Namungo FC), Abdullak Zakaria (Mashujaa FC), Nathanel Chilambo (Azam FC), Said Khamis (Immigration FC, Malaysia), Suleiman Mwalimu (Simba SC), Yahya Zaydi (Azam FC), Offen Chikola (Yanga), Jackson Kasanzu (Tormenta FC, USA) and Kibu Dennis Simba.

Also in the list Israel Mwenda (Yanga), Kelvin John (Aalborg BK, Denmark), Kelvin Nashon (Pamba Jiji FC), Sabri Kondo (BK Häcken, Sweden), Nickson Kibagabe (Singida Black Star), Paul Peter (JKT Tanzania), and Abel Josiah (JKT Tanzania U20).