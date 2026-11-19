Dar es Salaam. A French Navy surveillance frigate has returned to Tanzania after more than three years, signalling renewed defence cooperation between the two countries and a shared commitment to strengthening maritime security in the Indian Ocean.

The frigate, *Nivôse*, docked at Dar es Salaam Port on November 17, 2026, as part of its operational deployment in the Indian Ocean. Based in Réunion, the vessel is commanded by Commander Olivier Hermelin and carries a crew of 85 sailors.

Equipped with long-range drones and armed boarding teams, the frigate conducts maritime surveillance and helps combat illegal activities, including drug trafficking, migrant smuggling and illegal fishing.

The visit coincided with a trip to Tanzania by Major General Jean de Monicault, Commander of the French Armed Forces in the Southern Indian Ocean Zone.

France maintains a permanent military presence in the region through its overseas territories of Réunion and Mayotte, supporting maritime security operations, protecting its interests and providing humanitarian assistance during emergencies.