Islam is projected to become the world's largest religious group by 2035, overtaking Christianity for the first time, according to new projections by the Pew Research Center.

The study estimates that Muslims will number approximately 2.57 billion by 2035, compared with 2.52 billion Christians. By 2070, the global Muslim population is projected to reach 3.64 billion, while Christians are expected to number about 2.96 billion.

Higher birth rates and younger populations are among the main factors driving Islam's growth. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women from other religious groups.

Africa is expected to play an increasingly important role in this transformation. By 2070, sub-Saharan Africa is projected to be home to 54 per cent of the world's Christians, reflecting the region's rapid population growth. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also expected to overtake the United States as the country with the largest Christian population.

Meanwhile, Islam's growth is expected to be particularly strong in countries where Muslims already form the majority, with Pakistan projected to overtake Indonesia as the country with the world's largest Muslim population.

The projections also point to significant changes in other faith groups. Hinduism is expected to grow in absolute numbers, while Buddhism is projected to decline. The share of people identifying with no religion is also expected to fall globally, partly because of China's declining population.