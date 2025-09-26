Mo Dewji Foundation partners with Kerry Group, universities to train next food industry leaders

Dar es Salaam. The Mo Dewji Foundation has announced partnership with nutrition organisation Kerry Group and two universities to build local expertise and innovation in Tanzania’s food and nutrition sector.

The initiative called Mo-Kerry Scholarship Programme, involves the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

The fully sponsored professional training and scholarship programme will run annually, with each cohort undergoing 12 months of combined academic and industry training, according to a joint statement issued yesterday.

It targets top graduates in food science, biotechnology and related fields, providing them with skills designed to boost employability and strengthen the country’s food systems.

The inaugural class of 40 graduates will begin in October 2025.

Participants will follow a blended curriculum that combines academic coursework in food science, nutrition and safety standards with industry-led training in product development, quality assurance and sustainable food processing.

In addition to classroom learning, participants will work with technical experts in laboratory settings, gaining exposure to global best practices in taste and nutrition.

They will also complete four-month industry placements with Kerry, MeTL Group of Companies and other partners in Tanzania and the region.

“The scholarship programme is an important step in preparing the next generation of African leaders in food and nutrition,” said General Manager for Kerry Africa & Middle East, Mr Jad Neaime.

“This partnership represents a joint commitment to building skills, fostering innovation and creating opportunities for Tanzanian youth,” he said.

Mo Dewji Foundation executive director, Mr Imran Sherali, said the foundation’s mission is to create opportunities that lead to employability, innovation and long-term impact.

“Together with Kerry, UDSM and SUA, we are proud to launch a programme that empowers young Tanzanians to shape the future of the food industry and contribute to our continent’s development,” he said.

Representatives from UDSM and SUA also emphasised the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, noting that the programme will bridge the gap between university education and practical workplace experience.