More than 800 girls to benefit from FMF sanitation project

Dar es Salaam. More than 886 girls at Kimara Secondary School are expected to benefit from improved sanitation facilities following a project implemented by the Flaviana Matata Foundation to address a longstanding shortage of toilets.

Funded by Friends of FMF in the United States, the project includes 13 toilet cubicles for girls, a handwashing station, a facility for students with special needs, a private room for menstrual hygiene, a water storage tank and an incinerator for waste, including used sanitary pads.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on October 9, 2026, Ubungo District Commissioner Albert G Msando said the school had relied on the same six toilets since it was established in 2018, despite rising enrolment.

“The school has faced a shortage of WASH infrastructure for a long time. Since it was established in 2018, the same six toilets have continued to serve students despite the increase in enrolment every year,” he said.

Mr Msando thanked the foundation for implementing the project, saying the new facilities would improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene services for female students.

The foundation’s executive director, Flaviana Matata, said inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities could affect girls’ school attendance, particularly when schools lacked suitable infrastructure for menstrual hygiene.

“We know that many girls struggle to attend school regularly because of inadequate WASH facilities. You cannot talk about safe menstruation without having infrastructure that is friendly and inclusive, and that is why we have built these facilities to address those challenges,” she said.

Ms Matata thanked Friends of FMF in the United States for raising funds for the project, saying the investment was intended to help girls attend classes in a safe and dignified environment.

She urged students to take advantage of the improved facilities by concentrating on their education and pursuing their ambitions.

“Girls, you now have good toilets with all the necessary facilities. Your responsibility is to study and pursue your dreams so that you can bring positive change to our communities,” she said.

The foundation’s deputy executive director, Lineth Masala, stressed the importance of maintaining the facilities to ensure they continued to benefit students.

She urged students to observe cleanliness and take collective responsibility for protecting the infrastructure.

“For these facilities to benefit more students in the future, they must be properly maintained through regular cleaning. Every student should also take responsibility for looking after the facilities and supporting fellow students,” she said.