Moshi’s EAGT pastor dies at home, grandchild discovers body

Moshi. Pastor of the Evangelistic Assemblies of God Tanzania (EAGT) Makimbilio in Moshi Municipality, Kilimanjaro Region, Ms Jane Mwangalimi, has died at her home, where she lived with a five-year-old grandchild.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, when the grandchild discovered she was unresponsive after attempting to wake her.

The home is located in Kariwa Chini Street, Rau Ward, Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region.

The pastor’s death comes just five days after a similar case in the town, when the body of 39-year-old Deogratius Ottaru, a resident of Kidachini Hamlet, Kibosho Kirima Ward, was found at home.

Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa told The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, that officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving the report.

He said the body had been taken to Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) for a post-mortem examination and preservation.

“An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of death and remove doubts in the community,” said Mr Maigwa.

How the death was discovered

Neighbour, Ms Calista Lyimo, described how the child noticed his grandmother was unresponsive in the morning and did not react even when touched.

“The child became anxious. He approached her, looked at her face, and saw blood coming from her mouth. He climbed onto a chair, reached the door latch, opened it, and went outside,” she said.

After opening the door, the neighbour said, the child informed other neighbours that his grandmother was unresponsive and bleeding, prompting one of them to notify the police.

Ms Lyimo added that the incident was especially shocking because they had been together during an evening prayer service the previous night.

“We prayed at my home until around 2 am. Afterwards, she said she felt slightly unwell, and I thought she was just tired,” she recalled.

“I did not know that would be the last time I would see her alive,” added sorrowfully.

Grandchild recounts incident

Speaking softly, David Chuwa, the pastor’s grandchild, said he woke calling for his grandmother to prepare food, but she did not respond.

“I called her again, but she did not answer. When I approached her bed, I noticed something unusual. She was lying down, and black blood was coming from her mouth. I called her again, but she did not respond,” he said.

Out of hunger and fear, Chuwa tried to get help outside, although the door was locked.

“I was very hungry. I tried to open the door, but could not. I climbed on chairs, reached the latch, opened it, and went outside,” he said, adding that later on, neighbours entered the room and confirmed her death.

Community and church response

Kariwa Chini Neighbourhoods Chairman, Mr Thomas Materu, said he went to the scene after receiving information from the local liaison, confirmed the death, and informed security agents.

Church leader, Mr Calvin Lyimo, said the pastor had been facing health problems, including dizziness and blood clot issues.

“She was a spiritual mother to me and often shared her health challenges because she had guided me in faith. Her contribution is unforgettable,” said Mr Lyimo.

Psychologist emphasises health checks

Psychologist Godfrey Mbowe said prolonged stress is a major factor in sudden deaths.

“People often live with high blood pressure without knowing it, usually caused by prolonged stress or life hardships they have not addressed. This can result in sudden death,” said Mr Mbowe.

“Heart disease and diabetes can be even more dangerous. Long-term stress can cause high blood pressure, heart problems, stomach ulcers, or allergies. Sudden death can occur when someone develops heart disease or diabetes without realising it,” he added.

He urged citizens to get regular health check-ups at least every three months.