Senegalese players rewarded with cash and land after AFCON triumph

Dakar. Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has announced bonuses exceeding $130,000 and plots of coastal land for each member of the national football team following their victory over Morocco in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The announcement came during a ceremony in Dakar on Tuesday night, as thousands of jubilant fans took to the streets to celebrate the Lions of Teranga’s historic win.

Senegal defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time. The match was dramatic, with Senegal briefly walking off after a penalty was awarded to Morocco deep in stoppage time. However, after returning to the pitch, Morocco missed the spot kick, and Senegal’s Pape Gueye scored a decisive goal four minutes into extra time to secure the trophy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Senegal players paraded through Dakar atop a bus emblazoned with the words “African Champions,” making their way along the corniche to the presidential palace.

Each of the 28 squad members will receive 75 million CFA francs (around $134,892) and a 1,500 square-metre plot of land, bringing the total bonuses to 2.1 billion CFA francs ($3.7 million).

President Faye also announced rewards for officials involved in the victory: members of Senegal’s football federation will receive 50 million CFA francs and 1,000 square-metre plots, while delegation members to Morocco will get 20 million CFA francs and 500 square-metre plots. Staff from the sports ministry are set to receive 305 million CFA francs in bonuses.

Financial challenges persist

The generous rewards come even as Senegal faces significant debt challenges. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), public debt reached 132 percent of GDP at the end of 2024, following the discovery of unreported debts from the previous administration. The IMF froze a $1.8 billion lending programme, forcing Senegal to rely on regional debt auctions to meet financing needs.

Despite these financial constraints, President Faye praised the team. “Dear Lions, you have honoured the flag entrusted to you. You have honoured Senegal. You have shown by example that when Senegalese people move forward together with discipline and confidence, no challenge is beyond their reach,” he said in remarks in front of the presidential palace.

This victory marks Senegal’s second Africa Cup of Nations title, the first being in 2021 when they beat Egypt in the final. At that time, players received bonuses of 50 million CFA francs and 200 square-metre plots of land.