Moshi town adorned with purple blossoms to mark year-end festivities

Moshi. As is customary for some of the Wachaga to return home during the year-end holidays, early signs of the festive season are already appearing across the town of Moshi.

Among these signs are the beautiful purple blossoms cascading along the streets, decorating the town with a captivating landscape that heralds preparations for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Citizen toured the heart of Moshi, including Shanty Town, parts of Soweto, KCMC, Rengua, and Majengo, witnessing the vibrant flowers carpeting the streets.

Local residents of Moshi say that the presence of these flowers along the roads gives people a vivid sense of anticipation for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Elisaria Mrema, a teacher from Korini South Village in Mbokomu Ward, explained that these blooms hold a special significance for the Wachaga.

“There are trees that start flowering in purple around this time, as we approach the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. For us, it is a clear message that the festive season has arrived,” Mrema said.

He added that the flowers’ colours bring joy and enthusiasm, signalling the start of preparations for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“These trees affirm the legitimacy of these festivities, which bring together relatives, family, and friends, decorating our towns and inspiring us to celebrate with happiness,” Mrema said.

Angel Uwoya, a local resident from Marangu, said that during this period, families prepare special arrangements for gatherings that unite relatives who may not have seen each other all year.

“Welcome to Kilimanjaro. When our Moshi is adorned with flowers like these, we know it is the season to return home. Here we meet relatives, celebrate, slaughter livestock, and enjoy together,” he said.

He added, “We warmly invite all visitors to witness our attractions, from bananas and coffee farms to the stunning natural surroundings.”

Regarding the year-end holidays, Moshi District Commissioner Godfrey Mnzava reassured residents and visitors about safety during this festive period, affirming that the town is ready to welcome guests.

“I assure the people of Moshi that our town is safe and that residents continue their activities smoothly. We are grateful for maintaining peace and solidarity, which allows us to remain a secure community,” he said.

Mnzava noted that from November to December, the cultural practice of returning home for the holidays is evident even in the changing scenery of the town.

“Even when passing through the streets, one can see how the flowering trees transform the environment, giving a clear sense of year-end celebrations. I therefore invite all locals and visitors to come celebrate in Moshi,” he said.

He emphasised that the government has ensured stability throughout the holiday season so families can gather, exchange ideas, and strengthen unity.