Action star and martial arts legend, Chuck Norris, dies at 86

Legendary martial artist and Hollywood action star Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86, according to a statement released by his family on Friday, March 20.

Norris, born Carlos Ray Norris in Oklahoma in 1940, rose to global fame as both a real-life karate champion and one of cinema’s most recognizable action heroes.

Before entering Hollywood, he dominated competitive martial arts in the 1960s and later founded his own fighting system, Chun Kuk Do.

His breakthrough came after appearing alongside martial arts legend Bruce Lee in the 1972 film Way of the Dragon, a performance that launched his acting career internationally.

Throughout the 1980s, Norris became a defining face of action cinema with films including The Delta Force and Missing in Action.

He later reached television audiences worldwide through the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger, which aired from 1993 to 2001.

Beyond film and television, Norris gained renewed popularity through viral internet “Chuck Norris facts,” introducing his legacy to a younger generation.

He is remembered as a martial arts pioneer whose influence shaped action entertainment and inspired generations of fighters and actors around the world.