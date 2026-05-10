MPs impressed by Oryx operations, Tanzania’s clean energy push

Dar es Salaam. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals has praised Oryx Energies for its contribution to Tanzania’s energy sector and for employing Tanzanians, who account for more than 90 percent of its workforce.

The committee also recognised the firm’s support for government initiatives aimed at promoting clean cooking energy, noting that user numbers have risen from 6 percent to 27 percent within a relatively short period, with the company identified as a key stakeholder behind overall growth.

The development was revealed on Saturday, May 9, 2026, during a tour by the committee to the company premises in Dar es Salaam.

During the visit to the modern lubricants manufacturing plant in Kurasini and the gas facility in Kigamboni, lawmakers received briefings on the company’s operations.

Speaking during the tour, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy and Minerals, Ms Subira Mgalu, said the company’s investment reflects the government's success in creating a conducive environment for private-sector investment growth.

“Vision 2050, currently being implemented through the Fourth Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP IV), expects the private sector to contribute 70 percent towards implementation, making investments such as those by Oryx Energies essential to achieving the country’s development objectives,” she said.

Ms Mgalu added that the committee had also noted the company’s contribution to government revenue through taxes and other statutory payments, as well as its creation of employment opportunities for Tanzanians, who make up more than 90 percent of the workforce.

On clean cooking energy, the committee commended Oryx Gas Tanzania for initiatives aimed at expanding access to clean energy nationwide, while expressing satisfaction with the company’s supply strategy, which has ensured the uninterrupted availability of cooking gas despite ongoing global conflicts.

Earlier, Oryx Energies Tanzania Limited Managing Director, Mr Imani Mtafya, said the company has invested more than $10 million over the past five years in its lubricants manufacturing plant, while ensuring that 99 percent of jobs are held by Tanzanians.

“Oryx Energies operates in four key areas: LPG distribution and sales, fuel marketing, and lubricants production. The company remains the largest lubricants producer in East Africa,” he said.

Oryx Gas Tanzania Chief Executive Officer, Mr Benoit Araman, assured legislators that the company remains committed to promoting clean cooking energy and maintaining LPG supplies across the country.

“The company is implementing a major expansion of its LPG receiving and storage depot in Kigamboni, a project expected to increase the company’s capacity to handle larger LPG volumes, improve availability, reduce distribution costs, and enhance efficiency,” he said.