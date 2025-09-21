Muhimbili Mloganzila unveils premier clinic to boost medical tourism

Dar es Salaam. The Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Mloganzila has launched a state-of-the-art Premier Clinic aimed at serving international clients and advancing medical tourism in Tanzania.

Speaking at the inauguration on Friday, September 19, 2025 the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Mr Albert Chalamila, said the establishment of the facility underscores the government’s commitment to investing in modern healthcare infrastructure.

“The introduction of this specialised clinic reflects our dedication to improving health services from the grassroots level to referral hospitals. We are building and upgrading healthcare facilities, training professionals, increasing the medicine budget, and acquiring modern medical equipment,” said the Regional Commissioner.

The Executive Director of MNH, Dr Delilah Kimambo, explained that the clinic will serve both Tanzanians and international patients, particularly from the East African region. She said its foundation rests on service quality, efficiency, and innovation, with a focus on modern technologies and global healthcare systems.

A member of the MNH Board of Trustees, Dr Khadija Malima, assured the public that the board would continue to oversee service delivery at Mloganzila to maintain international standards and foster trust among patients.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Health, the Coordinator for Medical Tourism, Dr Asha Mahita, said Tanzania is steadily gaining recognition in the regional healthcare market. She noted that an increasing number of foreigners are seeking diagnostic and treatment services in the country, while Tanzanian specialists are also participating in medical camps abroad.

The Chief Executive Officer of Showtime Company, Ibrahim Mitawi, described the launch as an important milestone, saying it positions Tanzania as a potential hub for medical tourism.

“Such events not only showcase the advancements in our healthcare sector but also highlight the potential for Tanzania to become a hub for medical tourism in the region,” said the CEO.