Mwananchi Communications Limited journalists win top East Africa Merck Media Award

Mwanza. Editor of Mwananchi newspaper, Mr Abeid Othman, The Citizen journalist, Mr Julius Maricha, and contributor Ms Lucy Bosco have emerged among the top winners of the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025.

The three secured first, second and third positions respectively in the same category of the annual international journalism competition.

Mr Othman was recognised in the Diabetes and Hypertension category, where he took first place. Mr Maricha also earned recognition in the “More Than a Mother (Zaidi ya Mama)” category for East Africa, where he was placed third.

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Ms Bosco, who writes a lifestyle and diabetes column in Mwananchi newspaper, secured second place in the same category.

During the awards ceremony held online on Thursday, May 7, 2026, Mr Othman was honoured for his work producing articles that educate the public on the effects of, and prevention measures against, diabetes and high blood pressure, non-communicable diseases that continue to affect large populations in Tanzania and globally.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr Othman said his experience managing a health magazine inspired him to go beyond editorial oversight and contribute directly to writing.

“I was not satisfied with only being an editor reading the work of writers, especially young journalists we train. I felt the need to write myself,” he said.

He added that he had written extensively on non-communicable diseases, saying it was therefore not surprising that the Merck Foundation recognised his efforts.