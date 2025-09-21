NBC Bank launches fourth season of “NBC shambani” to transform cashew farming in Mtwara

Tandahimba, Mtwara. The National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has unveiled the fourth consecutive season of its landmark agricultural initiative, “Wekeza NBC Shambani Ushinde,” reaffirming its steadfast commitment to cashew farmers in the Mtwara region.

This year’s campaign, featuring a comprehensive range of tailored financial solutions and incentives, aims to boost productivity and prosperity for farmers in Tandahimba and Newala districts.

The launch ceremony, held over the weekend in Tandahimba, was attended by District Administrative Secretary Mr Francis Mkuti, representing the District Commissioner Colonel Michael Mntenjele.

The event brought together key stakeholders from the cashew sector, including local farmers and NBC senior leadership, led by Chief Financial Officer Mr Rayson Foya.

In his keynote address, Mr District Administrative Secretary Francis Mkuti praised NBC for its enduring dedication to empowering the agricultural backbone of the nation. He described the initiative as a pivotal opportunity for local cashew growers to access vital financial services and affirmed the government’s full support for its success.

“It is particularly encouraging that this programme provides farmers with access to loans for essential equipment such as tractors, modern farming tools, and critical inputs, alongside pre-harvest financing,” said Mr District Administrative Secretary Francis Mkuti. “I commend NBC for designing reward packages that deliver real value to farmers while driving large-scale production growth through practical support.”

Mr District Administrative Secretary Francis Mkuti also highlighted the importance of integrating health and agricultural insurance within the campaign, noting that these services are vital for protecting both farming families and their crops against natural disasters.

Echoing this sentiment, NBC Chief Financial Officer Mr Rayson Foya outlined the strategic role of the campaign in advancing the government’s 2010–2030 agenda, which aims to double agricultural output by 2030.

“Our mission extends beyond financing,” said Mr Chief Financial Officer Rayson Foya. “We are establishing a holistic support system that includes zero-fee bank accounts for farmers, individual loans for equipment, and dedicated credit facilities for AMCOS and unions to secure farm inputs. This is how we catalyse sustainable growth in a sector that employs approximately 65 per cent of Tanzanians.”

Mr Raymond Urassa, NBC Head of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Agriculture Banking, and Mr David Raymond, Head of Marketing, elaborated on the incentives available. They confirmed that the programme is open to both individual farmers and cooperative societies conducting transactions through dedicated NBC Shambani accounts.

“For the fourth year running, we are bringing life-changing opportunities to Mtwara,” said Mr Head of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Agriculture Banking Raymond Urassa. “Cashew farmers in Tandahimba and Newala can win essential tools—from pesticide sprayers and bicycles to motorcycles and tricycles. Most notably, the top-performing cooperative society will receive a brand-new tractor, a prize that will transform their operational capacity.”

The initiative has been warmly welcomed by the farming community.

Speaking on behalf of their peers, Mr Karimu Haji Swalehe and Ms Sharifa Mohammed Nahunda expressed gratitude for NBC’s investment in their future.