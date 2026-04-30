NEMC clears 35,000 projects in 40 years of its existence

Dar es Salaam. Over the past 40 years, the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has approved more than 35,000 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificates, supporting development while enforcing environmental safeguards.

Speaking ahead of the council’s 40th anniversary, NEMC Executive Director Immaculate Semesi said the milestone reflects efforts to balance economic growth with environmental protection.

“This is evidence of how Tanzania has managed to align development with environmental protection,” she said.

Dr Semesi said more than 28,000 permits issued in the industrial and commercial sectors have strengthened compliance with environmental standards and supported the competitiveness of Tanzanian products. She added that pollution control measures have reduced costs linked to environmental damage and public health impacts.

Beyond regulation, NEMC has trained more than 12,000 professionals across government, the private sector and higher learning institutions.

Established in 1986, NEMC was created as global awareness of the link between environment and development was increasing. Dr Semesi said environmental management remains central to Tanzania’s economy, particularly in agriculture and tourism.

She noted that forests, which cover more than half of the country, play a key role in biodiversity conservation and carbon storage.

However, challenges remain. Forest loss continues due to illegal logging, unsustainable farming and reliance on non-clean energy sources. Climate change impacts—including droughts, floods and erratic rainfall—also persist.

“These challenges require stronger collaboration, innovation and a shift in mindset,” she said.

Dr Semesi said NEMC has reached more than 4.2 million people through environmental education programmes and is seeing increased private sector involvement in clean technologies and recycling.