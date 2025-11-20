New warehouse to benefit 1,500 farmers

Kigoma. In a move to strengthen post-harvest management and local food systems, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), with support from the Governments of Ireland and Norway, has officially handed over the Kasasa community warehouses to Kasulu District Council.

The project included the full rehabilitation of the Kasasa warehouses, which are designed to serve around 1,500 farmers in Kakonko District, with a total storage capacity of 350 metric tons.

The facilities are a major investment aimed at improving food quality, reducing crop losses, and expanding market access for smallholder farmers.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Kakonko District Commissioner Evance Mallasa, joined by district officials and community representatives, said farmers had long stored harvests at home, where exposure to moisture, pests and poor storage conditions undermined quality and made inventory management difficult.

“I would like to convey my sincere appreciation to the Governments of Ireland, Norway, and WFP for rehabilitating this warehouse. Given Kakonko’s heavy rainfall, farmers have struggled to keep produce safe.

Now we finally have a secure place to store crops, protect quality, reduce losses, and avoid selling at low prices,” Mr Mallasa said.

WFP Kasulu Sub-Office Head, Mr Saidi Johari, highlighted the importance of maximising donor investments, noting that the handover represents a key step in the agency’s efforts to build rural resilience and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

“By improving storage capacity and reducing losses, smallholder farmers are better positioned to safeguard harvests, access profitable markets, and increase household incomes.

Donor support must translate into tangible benefits for the people of Kakonko,” he said.

Through the initiative, WFP has rehabilitated and constructed modern, safe storage structures, equipping them with essential aggregation tools.