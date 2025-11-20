Digital economy gets boost as private cloud service unveiled

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ambition to build a more competitive digital economy has received a significant boost following yesterday’s launch of the Wingu Cloud Exchange (WCX), a new locally hosted private cloud platform designed to serve businesses across East Africa.

Unveiled in Dar es Salaam by Wingu Africa, WCX is positioned as a homegrown alternative to offshore cloud services, offering transparent pricing in local currency, rapid deployment, and instant scalability, the company said in a statement.

According to Wingu Africa, the platform will enable organisations to expand their digital operations without the complexity or unpredictable billing structures often associated with foreign cloud providers.

Although launching first in Tanzania, WCX will be rolled out progressively across Wingu Africa’s other markets, including Ethiopia and Djibouti.

WCX features a suite of products, Wingu Compute, Wingu Kubernetes, Wingu Drive, and Wingu Security, allowing businesses to deploy and manage applications while ensuring data remains within regional borders.

It also integrates with on-premise systems and connects seamlessly with global platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving organisations greater flexibility in developing hybrid cloud environments.

“Wingu Cloud Exchange is built in direct response to customer demand for a practical, reliable, and locally delivered cloud platform,” said Nicholas Lodge, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Wingu Africa.

“WCX makes cloud adoption straightforward, compliant, predictable in cost, scalable on demand, and aligned with how organisations in the region operate.”

The company’s Director of Cloud Ecosystem & Alliances, Erkan Satik, said the launch marks “an important step in the region’s digital maturity”, highlighting that the platform allows users to run applications locally for better performance while still retaining access to global cloud capabilities when needed.

Wingu Africa said its investment in local cloud infrastructure reflects a broader commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive digital development across the continent.