CCM vows to address under-performance, graft

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The ruling party, CCM, has pledged to take firm action against underperformance, negligence, laziness and corruption among ministers and senior government officials.

The party’s Ideology, Publicity and Training Secretary, Kenani Kihongosi, delivered the message in Dodoma during a press briefing, where he criticised the performance of some government leaders.

According to Mr Kihongosi, the renewed emphasis signals CCM’s determination to restore discipline and responsibility across leadership ranks.

The press conference came shortly after the swearing-in of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s new cabinet at Chamwino State House, where she underscored the need for responsible and results-oriented leadership.

Mr Kihongosi echoed her sentiments, revealing that the party will introduce an assessment mechanism to evaluate how effectively leaders are discharging their duties.

“We will not tolerate leaders who embrace laziness or prioritise personal gains over public service,” he declared.

Beyond addressing performance concerns, CCM also expressed strong support for President Hassan’s decision to establish an independent Commission of Inquiry to investigate the violence that occurred on October 29, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

Mr Kihongosi urged the commission to uphold integrity and patriotism throughout its work, emphasising the importance of justice and accountability following the tragic events.

President Hassan established the commission under Section 3 of the Commission of Inquiry Act, Chapter 32, following unrest during and after the October 29 General Election.

A statement released on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, by Chief Secretary Ambassador Dr Moses Kusiluka confirmed that retired Chief Justice Mohammed Chande Othman has been appointed as Chairperson of the commission.

The commission will comprise individuals with extensive experience in governance, security, and legal affairs. They include retired Chief Justice Prof Ibrahimu Khamis Juma, former Chief Secretary Ambassador Ombeni Sefue, and Ambassador Radhia Msuya.

Other members appointed are Ambassador Gen Paul Meela, retired Inspector General of Police Said Mwema, Ambassador David Kapya and the former Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Dr Stergomena Tax.