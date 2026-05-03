Opposition leaders push for CCTV cameras on Magufuli Bridge over speeding concerns

Mwanza. Leaders of opposition parties have urged the government, through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), to install speed control cameras on the Magufuli Bridge to enhance safety for users.

The call was made on Saturday, May 2, 2026, by leaders from 13 allied political parties, including former presidential candidates in the 2025 General Election.

They made the call shortly after visiting and inspecting the bridge, which was built at a cost of more than Sh700 billion and inaugurated on June 19, 2025, by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Speaking during the visit, Makini Party Secretary-General Ameir Hassan said it was time for Tanroads to keep pace with advances in science and technology by installing cameras to curb speeding instead of relying on traffic police.

“I strongly urge Tanroads to adopt modern technology. We have seen vehicles here moving at very high speed. Cameras should be installed, as is done in other countries,” said Mr Hassan.

“There is no need to station police officers here; let us install cameras that record incidents so that offenders automatically receive fines according to their violations,” he added.

He added that the use of such technology would enhance discipline among drivers and help reduce accidents on the bridge.

He proposed that the government consider removing toll charges on some bridges to ease complaints from citizens.

“Since this bridge is free for both pedestrians and motorists, it would be good for the government to consider removing tolls on other bridges as well. There are still many complaints from citizens, so this bridge should serve as an example,” he said.

Union for Multiparty Democracy (UMD) Secretary-General Moshi Kigundula said he initially had doubts about the project due to its scale and high cost.

“When this project started, I had many doubts because of its magnitude and the circumstances at the time, especially the stance of the country’s leadership both domestically and internationally. I wondered whether Tanzanians would manage to implement it,” he said.

He said that following various challenges, including the death of then-president John Magufuli, more uncertainty emerged over the project’s fate, but he is now pleased to see it completed to a high standard.

“Today, I am very happy to witness that this project has been completed. The bridge is of very high quality, beautiful, and impressive. This is a source of national pride,” he said.

A Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) representative, on behalf of the Mwanza Regional Manager, Mr William Sanga, briefs leaders from 13 political parties who visited the JP Magufuli Bridge site on Saturday, May 2, 2026. PHOTO | SAADA AMEIR

Chama Cha Kijamii (CCK) chairman David Mwaijojele said political parties have a duty to cooperate with the government to ensure continued development.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the government to ensure development progresses from where we started to where we are now,” he said.

Democratic Party (DP) chairman and coordinator of the allied parties, Mr Abdul Mluya, said it is the responsibility of every Tanzanian to protect national infrastructure by adhering to laws and procedures.

“All users of this bridge must respect the law to safeguard this major investment. If we damage this infrastructure, we risk depriving future generations of its benefits,” he said.

He added that security and defence organs should strengthen the protection of major projects by deploying modern technology.

“It is important to put in place tight security measures, including cameras, to curb vandalism and speeding. This will help instil discipline among all users,” he said.

Council of Political Parties chairman and TADEA leader, Mr Juma Khatibu said the visit aimed to sensitise Tanzanians on the importance of valuing national resources.

“Our goal is to educate Tanzanians so they understand the value of their assets and development projects. The government has done a commendable job, so it is the duty of every individual to protect these achievements,” he said.

United Democratic Party (UDP) Secretary-General and former presidential candidate, Ms Saumu Rashid, said public education is vital in ensuring development projects are protected and sustained for future generations.

Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) chairman, Mr Richard Lyimo, urged politicians to speak truthfully about government projects rather than spread misinformation that could mislead citizens.

Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP) Secretary-General Rashid Rai said the success of major projects is largely attributed to the prevailing peace in the country, stressing the need to safeguard that stability.

National League for Democracy (NLD) Secretary-General and former presidential candidate, Mr Doyo Hassan Doyo, said peace is a key foundation for development and called on Tanzanians to work together to protect national unity.

He stressed that without stability, the implementation of major projects such as the Magufuli Bridge would not have been possible, urging citizens to ensure peace is maintained.

Representing the Tanroads Mwanza Regional Manager, Mr William Sanga, said the installation of CCTV cameras had already begun, alongside the construction of a police station.