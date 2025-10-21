Over 1.5 million pupils to sit for Standard Four National Assessment next week 23 2 2024

Dar es Salaam. A total of 1,582,140 Standard Four pupils from 20,517 schools across Tanzania are set to sit for the Standard Four National Assessment (SFNA) on October 22 and 23, 2025, according to the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA).

Of the registered candidates, 764,290 (48.31 percent) are boys, while 817,850 (51.69 percent) are girls.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, NECTA Executive Secretary Prof Said Mohamed provided key updates on the upcoming assessment.

“Out of all registered pupils, 1,475,637 (93.27 percent) will take the exam in Kiswahili, while 106,503 (6.73 percent) will sit for the exam in English, the language of instruction in their respective schools,” said Prof Mohamed.

He said NECTA has made special arrangements for 5,750 pupils with disabilities, including 1,164 with low vision, 111 who are blind, 1,161 with hearing impairment, 1,641 with intellectual disabilities, and 1,673 with physical disabilities.

“Pupils with special needs will be granted an extra 20 minutes per hour for the Mathematics paper and 10 additional minutes per hour for other subjects,” he added.

This year’s assessment, he noted, marks the first implementation of the revised curriculum, which is aligned with the 2023 edition of the 2014 Education and Training Policy.

Pupils will be examined in six core subjects—science, mathematics, geography and environment, arts and sports, Kiswahili, English language, and history and civics. Additionally, they will have the option to choose one of three elective subjects: French, Arabic, or Chinese.

Prof Mohamed said all logistical preparations have been finalised, including the distribution of exam papers and materials to councils and municipalities across the country.

He added that invigilators have undergone comprehensive training, and security measures have been reinforced to safeguard the integrity of the assessment.

“We urge invigilators to conduct themselves professionally and in accordance with the set regulations. School owners are also cautioned against interfering with the process. NECTA will not hesitate to disqualify any examination centre that compromises the security or credibility of the assessment,” he warned.