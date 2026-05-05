Over 500 hepatitis cases reported in Mwanza, prompting government action

Mwanza. More than 500 people have been diagnosed with hepatitis in Mwanza Region, prompting the government to roll out urgent measures to curb the spread of the disease.

Health authorities say the infection remains a major public health challenge in the Lake Zone, with low awareness still hampering prevention efforts.

Briefing Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa during the launch of the Know Your Numbers campaign on Monday, May 4, 2026, Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Mr Said Mtanda, said the disease continues to pose a serious threat in the region.

He said by April 2026, a total of 523 people had been diagnosed with hepatitis B, while 78 others were found to have hepatitis C.

“By April 2026, 523 people had hepatitis B infections, which is a significant number, and they have already started treatment, which is available. In addition, 78 people have hepatitis C,” said Mr Mtanda.

Health experts explain that hepatitis B and C both affect the liver but differ in transmission and prevention methods.

Hepatitis B is transmitted through blood, unprotected sexual contact, and from mother to child during childbirth, with reports saying the disease is preventable through vaccination.

Hepatitis C, on the other hand, spreads mainly through infected blood, particularly via unsafe injections or contaminated medical equipment, and currently has no vaccine.

The government has pledged to scale up awareness, screening, and vaccination campaigns to control the disease, which experts describe as a “silent threat” due to its often asymptomatic nature in early stages.

Launching the campaign, Minister Mchengerwa said hepatitis has not received sufficient attention despite its severity.

“The truth is that we have not discussed it in depth, yet it is very dangerous. I expect that the Permanent Secretary and your team will develop a comprehensive plan to address it,” he said.

He directed officials to mobilise resources from development partners to expand testing and vaccination coverage.

“Go and seek funds from development partners so that Tanzanians can be tested. Those who are not infected should be vaccinated. This requires significant funding,” he said.

Mr Mchengerwa added that the ministry would explore initial budget allocations, even if not fully captured in the 2026/27 financial year, stressing that the government alone cannot shoulder the cost without external support.

‘Know Your Numbers’ campaign

The Minister said the Know Your Numbers campaign is designed to strengthen public awareness and promote behavioural change in health-seeking habits.

“This campaign is not only about testing. It is about awakening responsibility—know your status, act early, and protect your health. Prevention is better than cure,” he said.

He said the initiative aims to build a culture in which citizens routinely check their health indicators even in the absence of illness.

“Through this campaign, we want to build a new health culture where people do not go for testing only when they are sick, but to remain healthy. Knowing your numbers is the first step to protection,” he added.

Key health indicators

Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) Executive Director, Dr Peter Kisenge, said citizens are being encouraged to monitor key health indicators, including blood pressure, blood sugar, weight, waist circumference, blood fats, and heart rate.

He said recommended benchmarks include blood pressure below 120/80 mmHg, blood sugar below 5.6 mmol/L, and a body mass index between 18.5 and 24.9.

Some health experts and members of the public attend the launch of the ‘Know Your Numbers’ campaign at Mwanza’s Sekou Toure, Regional Referral Hospital on Monday, May 4, 2026. The public health campaign was inaugurated by Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa. PHOTO | SAADA AMEIR

He further noted that waist circumference should be below 94 cm for men and 80 cm for women.

“Many people may be surprised, but research shows that women with a waist above 80 cm face a higher risk of cardiovascular and non-communicable diseases,” said Dr Kisenge.

He added that optimal blood fat levels should be around 5.0 mmol/L, while a normal heart rate ranges between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

Rising burden of non-communicable diseases

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Grace Magembe, said the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) had necessitated the campaign.

She noted that many people live with conditions such as hypertension and diabetes without knowing.

“Globally, cases increased from 5.1 million in 2020/21 to 6.9 million last year, with many patients unaware of their conditions,” she said, noting that in Tanzania, NCDs account for 41 percent of all deaths.

“Out of every 10 deaths, four are caused by non-communicable diseases. Globally, the figure is about 74 percent of deaths,” she said.

Dr Magembe warned that younger populations are increasingly affected, with conditions such as stroke now being recorded among people aged between 18 and 45 years.

Sekou Toure hospital expansion

Mwanza Regional Hospital Medical Officer, Dr Bahati Msaki, said the planned nine-storey expansion of Sekou Toure Regional Referral Hospital will include emergency services, outpatient departments, and intensive care units.

According to Dr Msaki, the government has allocated Sh5 billion for the project in the 2025/26 financial year, part of which has already been released.

Mr Mtanda called for expedited approval of construction works, while Mr Mchengerwa directed the project fast-tracking to ensure timely completion and improved access to specialised services in the Lake Zone.