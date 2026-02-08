Police kill three suspected robbers in Simiyu gunfight

Simiyu. Three suspected armed robbers were killed on Saturday night following an exchange of gunfire with police in Bariadi Town, Simiyu Region.

The Simiyu Regional Police Commander, Ms Edith Swebe, said the incident occurred at around 2:30am on February 8 in the NMB area of Malambo Ward.

Ms Swebe said officers from the Special Crime Prevention and Control Unit responded to information that three people were attempting to break into the Simiyu Money Service building, a facility that provides financial transaction services for mobile phone operators and financial institutions.

"Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects opened fire after realising they were being trailed by police, prompting officers to return fire,” she said.

She said that all three suspects were injured during the exchange and later died while being rushed to hospital for medical treatment.

Police recovered one AK-47 rifle with eight rounds of ammunition in its magazine. Other items found in the suspects’ possession included 300 Kenyan shillings, one Egyptian five-pound note, a travel ticket from Migori to Sirari and tickets from Sirari to Lamadi.

Ms Swebe said police operations and patrols were continuing across the region as part of efforts to curb and eliminate criminal activities.