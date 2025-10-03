Protect our children: NGOs warn of election risks ahead of October 29

Dar es Salaam. With the October 29 General Election fast approaching, advocacy groups have raised concerns that while elections are meant to strengthen national unity, they too often put the country’s youngest citizens at grave risk, prompting an urgent call for their protection.

In a joint press statement issued on Friday, October 2, 2025, the groups said children must not be left as silent victims of politics.

My Legacy Programme Coordinator, Ms Amina Ally, who read the statement on behalf of the National Safe School Coalition (NSSC), a network of 20 civil society organisations, said children’s safety, dignity, and best interests must remain a non-negotiable priority before, during, and after the polls.

The appeal, signed by groups including HakiElimu, Save the Children, TAMWA, and TEN/MET, underscores a pressing reality.

Children in Tanzania, defined under the Law of the Child Act 2009 and the Children’s Act No. 6 of 2011 (Zanzibar) as all persons under 18, are among the most vulnerable during politically charged times.

The caution comes with a dark historical backdrop. Previous election cycles have been marred by violence, and in the mid-2000s, children with albinism were killed in brutal attacks linked to witchcraft beliefs that escalated during campaigns.

Although Tanzania has since made progress in combating such atrocities, the memory remains raw.

“We cannot afford to repeat history. Every child lost to superstition or violence is a national failure,” warned Ms Ally.

Human rights data highlights the scale of risk. According to the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition, at least 76 children with albinism were killed between 2006 and 2015, with dozens more surviving mutilation.

While security measures have curbed the attacks in recent years, election periods remain “red zones” for potential resurgence.

During polls, parents and guardians are often preoccupied with campaigns and voting, leaving children unattended. Large gatherings and rallies can quickly turn volatile, exposing minors to danger.

Some children are exploited by being mobilised for political activities, in direct violation of the Child Act. Others suffer psychological trauma after witnessing unrest.

Commenting on the development, veteran gender and child rights advocate Dr Ruth Kuhenga said the risk is real.

“The heightened political tension can create unsafe environments where children are either neglected or deliberately targeted. Communities, media, and political actors must be vigilant,” she said.

A call for action

As Tanzania prepares for the October 29 General Election, a coalition of civil society groups has urged all sectors of society to safeguard children.

The coalition calls on civil society to integrate child rights into voter education, document violations, and offer psychosocial support.

Media must amplify children’s voices while avoiding harmful reporting that could incite violence.

Political parties and candidates should keep children away from campaign activities and adopt manifestos addressing education, health, and protection, said Ms Ally, adding that parents and communities must remain vigilant at polling stations and rallies.

Government authorities, the coalition reminded, are legally bound by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child to protect children.