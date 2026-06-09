Public-private alliances key to better health plan

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s ambition to build a modern and efficient healthcare system will depend heavily on stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector, health experts and policymakers have said.

Speaking during a high-level stakeholders’ symposium at the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) over the weekend, participants argued that the growing demand for quality healthcare can no longer be met through public funding alone.

The meeting brought together government officials, healthcare providers, investors and industry experts to discuss strategies for expanding public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the sector.

The Executive Director of the Public-Private Partnership Centre (PPPC), Mr David Kafulila, said Tanzania had made significant progress in recent years, including expanding access to specialised treatment that previously required patients to travel abroad.

However, he noted that rising demand for healthcare services, driven by economic growth, population increases and longer life expectancy, was placing growing pressure on public resources.

“Our economy continues to grow and demand for healthcare services keeps increasing.

The government’s ability to finance all these services through taxes and borrowing has limits,” said Mr Kafulila.

He said greater private sector participation would be essential in financing healthcare infrastructure, medical equipment and service delivery.

According to Mr Kafulila, Tanzania could adopt different PPP models, including private investment in the construction and operation of new facilities, as well as partnerships aimed at modernising existing hospitals through improved technology and infrastructure.

He also highlighted the importance of management partnerships, arguing that expertise and innovation can be as valuable as financial investment.

“Good leadership and management can transform institutions even where infrastructure is already in place,” he said.

The discussion comes as Tanzania pursues the goals outlined in the National Development Vision 2050, which seeks to transform the country into a middle-income economy worth $1 trillion by 2050.

The President of the Medical Association of Tanzania (MAT), Dr Mugisha Nkoronko, said achieving that vision would require a healthier and more productive population.

“Reaching these goals will require innovation, fresh thinking and collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure Tanzanians live longer and healthier lives,” he said.

Dr Nkoronko noted that life expectancy had increased from about 54 years at independence to 64 years today, but said further improvements were needed to push it beyond 70 years over the next two decades.

He also called for the accelerated implementation of universal health insurance to ensure equitable access to healthcare services regardless of income or location.

Meanwhile, private healthcare providers urged the government to improve the investment climate to encourage greater participation in the sector.

The Vice Chairperson of the Association of Private Health Facilities in Tanzania (APHFTA), Dr Mahmood Mringo, said PPPs should be viewed as a means of combining resources, expertise and innovation to improve public welfare.

APHFTA Chairman Dr Bashir Haroon called for a level playing field, noting that private providers face higher operating costs than public institutions, which benefit from government subsidies.