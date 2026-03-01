Puma Energy hosts iftar to strengthen partnerships and promote unity

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania has hosted a special iftar for clients and partners as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration and express appreciation during the holy month of Ramadan.

The gathering, held in Dar es Salaam on February 27, brought together customers, stakeholders and company leadership in a spirit of unity, reflection and shared purpose.

The event was organised to recognise the role clients play in supporting the company’s operations across the country and to reinforce relationships built on trust and mutual respect.

Company officials said the shared meal provided an opportunity for informal engagement beyond day-to-day commercial interactions, reflecting the belief that sustainable growth depends not only on transactions but also on enduring partnerships.

Managing Director Fatma M. Abdallah said the gathering was a way of recognising stakeholders’ contributions while reaffirming the company’s commitment to responsible operations.

“Their continued trust enables us to operate responsibly and expand access to reliable energy solutions. Ramadan offers a meaningful moment to express gratitude and reaffirm our commitment to service, integrity and collaboration,” she said.

Religious leader Sheikh Mkowe Abdallah underscored the importance of unity and shared responsibility during Ramadan, noting that communal iftar gatherings help strengthen bonds of friendship and mutual respect while encouraging compassion and integrity.

Expanding cleaner energy access

While the event focused on appreciation and unity, Puma Energy highlighted ongoing investments aimed at expanding alternative energy solutions in Tanzania.

Among the company’s recent initiatives is a compressed natural gas (CNG) mother station in Dar es Salaam, which supplies smaller CNG stations nationwide and supports wider adoption of cleaner and more affordable fuel for vehicles, buses and trucks.

The project has also contributed to local economic activity, creating more than 300 jobs during construction and engaging local contractors and small and medium-sized enterprises. By expanding access to natural gas as an alternative fuel, the initiative supports national efforts to diversify energy sources and promote sustainable development.

Commitment to ethical partnerships

Emmanuel G. Bakilana, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, said such engagements reflect the company’s broader commitment to ethical business and responsible partnerships.

“Events like this iftar allow us to reflect on our shared responsibility to clients and communities. It is a moment to thank those who support our operations and to reinforce the principles that guide our work every day,” he said.

Through the iftar and its continued investments in energy infrastructure, Puma Energy Tanzania said it aims to build lasting partnerships while contributing to social and economic progress across the country.