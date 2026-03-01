Yanga extend derby supremacy after goalless draw with Simba

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) maintained their recent dominance over arch-rivals Simba after the two sides battled to a tense 0-0 draw at the New Amaan Complex today, March 1, 2026.

The result means Yanga have now gone seven consecutive matches without defeat against Simba in all competitions, stretching an impressive run that has tilted recent derby bragging rights in favour of the Jangwani Street outfit.

Simba’s last victory over Yanga dates back to August 13, 2023, when they triumphed 3-1 on penalties in the Community Shield at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga following a goalless draw in regulation time.

Since then, Yanga have held the upper hand in this fiercely contested rivalry.

Despite the stalemate, the outcome was enough to keep Yanga at the summit of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League standings with 29 points from 11 matches.

Simba remain third with 24 points from the same number of matches, while Pamba Jiji FC sit second with 28 points, although they have played more games.

Simba started the match brightly and dominated the opening exchanges, creating several clear-cut chances within the first 10 minutes.

Their early pressure nearly paid off in the third minute when Inno Jospin Loemba found himself in a promising position after receiving a pass from Nickson Kibabage. However, Yanga goalkeeper Djigui Diarra produced a fine save to deny him.

Yanga struggled to settle early on and were largely pinned back in their own half.

Their first meaningful attempt came in the eighth minute when Mohamed Damaro tried his luck from distance, but his effort drifted wide.

Simba continued to dictate the tempo, and in the 13th minute Diarra was again called into action, this time reacting sharply to keep out a powerful strike from Anicet Oura.

Three minutes later, Yanga had a golden opportunity against the run of play when Prince Dube broke through, only for his shot to be saved by Simba goalkeeper Djibrilla Kassali.

The first half ended goalless, with Simba having enjoyed more possession and better chances, while Yanga relied on disciplined defending and quick counter-attacks.

Yanga returned from the break with renewed energy and pushed forward in search of a breakthrough.

They enjoyed a better share of possession in the second half, but Simba’s backline stood firm.

The game’s biggest moment arrived in the 70th minute when Simba thought they had taken the lead through Seleman Mwalimu.

The ball found the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations among the Msimbazi Street faithful, but the referee ruled the goal out for offside. Simba players protested the decision, but the official stood by his call.

As the match wore on, both sides showed caution, aware of the high stakes attached to the derby.

Yanga goalkeeper Diarra emerged as the standout performer, making several crucial saves to keep his side level. His commanding display earned him the Man of the Match award.

Yanga head coach Pedro Goncalves admitted the encounter was a stern test for his team.

“It was a tough match. Simba played with a lot of emotion and wanted to win. In the first half they dominated, but we defended well with a low block. In the second half we improved and created chances, though we failed to convert them,” said Goncalves.

Simba head coach Steve Barker praised his players despite the missed opportunities.

“My players performed well in a difficult match. We created many chances but did not score. We are still in the title race, and we will work hard to improve in the coming league matches,” Barker said.