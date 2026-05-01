Puma Energy Tanzania earns double industry recognition in Dar awards

Dar es Salaam. Puma Energy Tanzania has secured two major industry awards within a week, cementing its standing as a leading player in the country’s energy and distribution sector.

The recognitions, presented under programmes organised by CSW Tanzania Events, brought together stakeholders from transport, energy and business sectors to celebrate performance, innovation and operational excellence.

In the first accolade, the company was named Best Fuel and Energy Distribution Company of the Year at the Africa Transportation Excellence Awards Night 2026 held at Serena Hotel Dar es Salaam. The award highlights Puma Energy Tanzania’s role in advancing fuel distribution, improving efficiency in the transport value chain and introducing innovative energy solutions.

The company also received a Trophy of Recognition for Best Trading, Distribution & Business Solutions Company at the General Trading Business Networking Gala. This recognition underscores its performance in trading, supply chain management and its contribution to strengthening oil and gas distribution networks.

Across both awards, judges commended the company for maintaining high standards in operational efficiency, service reliability and its broader role in supporting Tanzania’s energy ecosystem.

Industry observers note that such recognition comes at a time when demand for reliable fuel supply and efficient logistics continues to grow, driven by expansion in key sectors including transport, construction and manufacturing. Companies with strong distribution networks and consistent service delivery are increasingly seen as critical to sustaining economic activity.

Puma Energy Tanzania’s dual recognition reflects its continued investment in infrastructure, supply chain systems and customer-focused solutions aimed at meeting the evolving needs of the market.

The company’s performance also aligns with broader efforts to improve energy access and reliability in Tanzania, where efficient fuel distribution remains a key enabler of growth across multiple industries.