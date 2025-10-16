Quickline to improve patient care, hospital systems in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has witnessed the birth of a groundbreaking healthcare innovation: the Queue Management System which is a mobile Application "Quickline App", designed to revolutionise patient care and hospital management across the country, and potentially throughout Africa.

The mobile and website based system was entirely conceptualised and developed by Tanzanians for African healthcare environments. Its creator, journalist and former Busega District Commissioner Gabriel Zakaria, said it was conceived to tackle Queue Management challenges that face African hospitals.

“I am the originator of this unique system, from A to Z. I guided the development team step by step, explaining exactly how the patient flow should work, how the system should respond, and how the entire process should be structured. Everything from design to execution was under my instructions,” Zakaria said.

The Quickline App System fills a critical gap that currently exists in Tanzania and across East, Central, and Southern Africa, where no comparable system is currently in operation.

Zakaria explained that the system reduces patients’ waiting time to see doctors by up to 85 per cent while increasing doctors’efficiency and allowing administrators to monitor staff performance through daily, weekly, and monthly reports.

Built with full compliance to national and international legal standards, the system safeguards the rights of patients and healthcare staff. One of its most innovative features is self-scheduling which allows patients to book appointments at their convenience while the walk-in patients register through QR-Cord for consultations.

“This feature is particularly valuable for high-profile individuals, including political leaders and celebrities. They can access healthcare services without waiting in crowded areas or on benches alongside other patients,” Zakaria said.

By reducing crowding, the system also helps prevent the spread of contagious diseases such as influenza and typhoid since it allows patients to wait anywhere include inside their means of transport.

Currently piloted at Mwanza Hospital while searching for other hospitals to work with.

TheQuickline App System marks the first phase of a broader rollout across Tanzania. Zakaria supervised the development team to ensure the system could efficiently handle large patient flows, allowing hospitals with hundreds of daily patients to schedule appointments smoothly and avoid congestion.

The project began in May 2023, and by January 2024, it was ready for extensive testing. During the pilot, the team evaluated its effectiveness and refined workflows.

Despite limited financial resources slowing marketing and nationwide expansion, the innovation has attracted attention from stakeholders in Tanzania’s healthcare sector.

A key milestone was engagement with the Ministry of Health through Costech. After several presentations and meetings, the ministry formally recognised the system’s potential to improve healthcare service delivery.

“Through discussions with the Ministry of Health, it became clear that this system has practical value. It is an innovation that can genuinely enhance patient care while also supporting hospital management and we can see how our facilities can incorporate with your system. The ministry’s recognition has been a key validation of our work,” Zakaria said.

The system prioritises confidentiality, especially for VIPs and celebrities, who no longer need to wait alongside general patients.

Zakaria emphasised that this feature is not just for convenience but is critical for patient safety and infection control. Minimising unnecessary physical interaction protects patients from contagious diseases.

Financial constraints remain a challenge, limiting the ability to hire marketing personnel or conduct nationwide campaigns. Nevertheless, Zakaria remains optimistic:

“We are just beginning. Once hospitals understand the full potential of this Queue Management system and the benefits it provides to both hospital owners and patients, adoption will grow,” he said.

He asserts that the Quickline Application System represents a homegrown solution to healthcare bottlenecks.

By combining efficiency, patient confidentiality, and legal compliance, it challenges the notion that cutting-edge healthcare technology must come from abroad.

Zakaria believes local innovators can develop sophisticated solutions tailored to African realities,so let the authority see this as an opportunity to enhance public facilities.

The platform also provides hospitals with detailed analytics on staff performance and patient flow, enabling administrators to make data-driven operational decisions.

“Hospitals gain valuable insights that help them optimise resources, monitor performance, and improve overall service delivery,” he explained.

The initiative highlights the broader potential of Tanzanian innovation. By designing a system specifically for African healthcare environments, Zakaria and his team demonstrate that local developers can produce transformative technologies.

“We designed this system with African hospitals in mind, considering logistical and operational realities that foreign systems often overlook,” he said.

While widespread adoption is still underway, the success of the Mwanza pilot and recognition from authorities signal a promising future. Hospitals across Tanzania—and potentially other African countries—may soon implement the system, making healthcare delivery more efficient, accessible, and safer.

More than just a digital platform, the Queue System represents a paradigm shift in hospital management. It empowers patients to control appointments while equipping hospitals with tools to monitor, evaluate, and optimise operations.

Its expansion could inspire similar homegrown innovations in other sectors, proving that African technology can solve local challenges effectively.

Zakaria’s work underscores the importance of locally tailored solutions.