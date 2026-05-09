Residents in Dar and Pwani to experience water supply shortage for 10 hours

Dar es Salaam. Residents of various areas in Dar es Salaam and the Coast Region (Pwani) are expected to experience a water supply disruption for about 10 hours on Sunday, May 10, 2026, due to preventive maintenance on electricity infrastructure.

In a public notice, the Dar es Salaam Water and Sanitation Authority (Dawasa) said the interruption will occur from 3:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, affecting consumers served by the Ruvu Chini plant in Bagamoyo District and Ruvu Juu in Kibaha District.

The authority explained that the disruption is necessary to allow maintenance work on power infrastructure at the Mlandizi power substation, a move aimed at improving long-term water service reliability.

Areas affected through the Ruvu Chini system include Bagamoyo, Mapinga, Bunju, Tegeta, Kunduchi, Mbezi Beach, Kawe, Lugalo, Makongo, the University of Dar es Salaam and Ardhi University areas, Mwenge, Mikocheni, Masaki, Oysterbay, Mwananyamala, Kinondoni, Magomeni, Kigogo, Chang’ombe, Kurasini, Kigamboni, Airport, Kiwalani, Buguruni, Vingunguti, Ilala and parts of the city centre.

For Ruvu Juu, affected areas include Ruvu Darajani, Vigwaza, Mlandizi, Mbwawa, Visiga, Maili 35, Kongowe, Soga, Miembe Saba, Mbezi, Kimara, Tabata, Segerea, Kinyerezi, Kisukuru, Bonyokwa, Msigani, Ubungo, Ukonga, Gongo la Mboto, Pugu and Kisarawe.