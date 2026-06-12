Residents press Dar es Salaam RC on roads, school congestion and land disputes

Dar es Salaam. Residents of Vijibweni Sub-Ward in Kigamboni District have raised concerns over deteriorating road infrastructure, overcrowded schools and unresolved land disputes during a development tour by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila.

Speaking during the visit, residents said the poor state of Soweto Road has remained a longstanding challenge, claiming that repair works are often undertaken only ahead of visits by senior government officials before being abandoned shortly afterwards.

Vijibweni Sub-Ward chairman Mohamed Zigo said repeated patchwork repairs by contractors had failed to provide a lasting solution to the road’s deteriorating condition.

The ward councillor, Nicholaus Malanda, said the infrastructure challenge extends beyond roads, pointing to a severe shortage of classrooms and desks at public schools in the area. He said some classrooms accommodate more than 200 pupils, while inadequate sanitation facilities have further strained learning conditions.

Residents also raised concerns over land disputes linked to ongoing and planned development projects, alleging that some homeowners risk losing their properties without receiving sufficient information about compensation or resettlement arrangements.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Chalamila acknowledged the concerns and assured residents that the government was committed to resolving the challenges.

He said more than 300 houses are expected to be affected by the planned upgrading of Soweto Road, but stressed that all legal and administrative procedures would be followed to protect the rights of affected residents.

Mr Chalamila urged residents to remain patient, noting that road and drainage works in affected areas would be prioritised after the rainy season as part of broader efforts to improve infrastructure and public services.

Meanwhile, the Dar es Salaam regional manager of the Rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura), Geofrey Mkinga, said implementation of the project has been complicated by blocked natural water channels and buildings situated within areas earmarked for drainage infrastructure and road expansion.

According to Mr Mkinga, more than 200 houses will need to be relocated to pave the way for drainage systems, a factor that has significantly increased the project's cost.

Residents called on authorities to address the challenges without further delay. Husna Mkalawa appealed to the government to intervene in land disputes and ensure justice for affected property owners, while Abdalahman Juma urged contractors to undertake thorough planning and feasibility studies before launching projects to prevent costly delays.