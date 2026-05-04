Roselina Muhagachi: Breaking silence on cyberbullying, domestic abuse and rebuilding after divorce

Dar es Salaam. After the end of her marriage, Roselina Muhagachi has spent several years rebuilding her life while confronting the impact of online abuse and personal trauma.

Her experience reflects a reality many women face but rarely speak about publicly. After the divorce, harmful content appeared online using her name and identity, creating both personal distress and professional challenges.

At the same time, she was dealing with the longer-term effects of domestic abuse and the difficult process of starting over.

“For a long time, I chose silence,” she says. “Not because I had nothing to say, but because speaking out can feel risky. When you leave an abusive situation, you are protecting yourself and your child.”

She says many women remain silent for similar reasons, including fear of escalation, social stigma and concerns about personal safety. She adds that stigma can be particularly strong for women who are educated, independent or professionally established, where there is often an expectation that they should not find themselves in abusive situations.

She also highlights the added complexity of cross-cultural relationships, where harmful stereotypes may influence perceptions and treatment.

“These perceptions are not always spoken, but they exist,” she says. “And they can shape how someone is treated.”

She stresses that the issue is not about blame, but awareness.

“Women from all backgrounds deserve dignity and respect. No one’s identity or background should ever be used to diminish their voice or their worth.”

Despite the challenges, she says she has continued to rebuild her life, drawing strength from her professional experience in international and multicultural environments.

She remains focused on her career and continues to carry out her responsibilities with consistency and dedication.

“As a mother to a girl child, I want my daughter to grow up knowing that her voice matters,” she says. “Abuse is not acceptable. Silence can sometimes be a way to protect yourself, but when the time is right, we should be able to speak without fear or shame.”

Now nearly four years on, she says her focus is on stability, growth and the future.

“I am in a different place now. I am rebuilding and moving forward.”

She hopes her story encourages other women facing similar experiences.

“You are not alone. It is not easy, but your voice matters.”